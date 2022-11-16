Anthropologie’s Holiday Decor Collection Is A Colorful And Metallic Wonderland
When you're looking for beautiful home decor, Anthropologie is always a great place to start, especially when it comes to Anthropologie holiday decor. We want our homes to be in tip-top shape for our December holiday movie binges, and it's never too early to start your hunt for holiday decor, even as you prep your Thanksgiving turkey.
We love all things colorful, shiny, and pom pom-covered, which makes these picks some of the best options for next-level decorations. Whether you're decking out an entire home or your small bedroom, if you're looking for luxe, gilded goodness, as well as texture and eye-catching detail, Anthropologie's latest holiday collection is the perfect place to curate your own wintry magic.
Grecian Bust Stocking Holder ($38)
This stocking holder is a head above the rest ;).
Gilded Iron Bird Tree Topper ($24)
Top your tree with a beautiful iron bird this year — or simply add to your other displays if you don't celebrate Christmas.
Holiday in the City Mug ($16)
Celebrate the holidays with a mug that reminds you of your favorite trip, or a dream destination.
Vanessa Throw Blanket ($78)
Swap your burnt orange throw blanket for one with reindeer.
Seasons Greetings Hooked Pillow ($88)
You don't have to decorate in red and green to be festive this year.
Cozy Teapot Tower ($42)
Teatime just got more fun with these mugs.
Arden Taper Candle Holder ($42+)
This beautiful holder will be the center(piece) of attention.
Holiday in the City Dish Towel ($20)
Something useful that's also this cute? Count us in.
George & Viv Ferris Wheel ($68)
We've never ridden a ferris wheel in the snow but we can imagine that it's tons of fun.
Holiday Tree Table Runner ($48)
This table runner will make all of your winter recipes stand out.
Snow Day Pillow ($88)
This is the perfect pillow to add to your couch if you love the snow, or you live somewhere that stays mild all winter long.
Holly Pommed Snowflake Tree Topper ($48)
Swap your usual tree topper with a pom pom snowflake for some extra texture.
Letters to Santa Doormat ($48)
This doormat is extra cute, and a good reminder to write your letters to Santa.
Dorsey Stocking ($38)
There are multiple colors to pick from with this stocking, meaning you can match your funky decor or stay neutral.
Snowglobe Candle ($38)
We love snow globes and we love candles, and this pick combines the two. We just found our new favorite decor.
Sisal Bottle Brush Tree ($34)
It wouldn't be the holiday season without some miniature trees. Grab one in every color for an eye-catching decor addition.
Traveling Bunny Ornament ($18)
These adorable bunnies can sit in your tree, or serve as figurines around your living room.
Monogram Wonderland Light-Up Scene ($58)
Your usual monogram letters get a holiday upgrade with wintery scenes.
George & Viv Light-Up Anthropologie Store ($38)
If you love tiny Christmas villages, then you can't go wrong with a mini Anthro store. Look how cute!
Cozy Bobble Tree Skirt ($138)
We love how this tree skirt is neutral *and* features textured bobbles for something cozy yet unique.
Brenn Garland ($68)
We love all things mushrooms, and this garland is no exception.
Gold Foil Menorah ($58)
Simple yet statement-making, this menorah is the perfect thing to add to your Hanukkah celebrations.
Road Trip Wine Bottle Holder ($118)
We always see drivers with trees strapped to the top of their cars, but we've never seen anyone drive around with a wine bottle! Cute and festive.
Star Stocking Holder ($48)
Use this star as a stocking holder at Christmas, and as a garland holder at New Years.
Enchanted Party Crackers Set ($24)
Would it really be a party without these babies?
Will you be decorating with Anthropologie holiday decor this year? Let us know in the comments and for more holiday home decor inspo, check us out on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
