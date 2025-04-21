Anthropologie is one of our go-to destinations for gifty finds – their selection spans from beauty gifts and home decor finds to stylish accessories, all of which are so adorable. Since mom deserves only the best this Mother's Day, we weeded through Anthro’s gift section and found 11 thoughtful picks that’ll run you just $50 or less. There’s truly something for every kind of mom!

If you're searching for even more affordable Mother's Day gifts, check out our gift guide of luxe-feeling finds under $15!

These 11 Anthropologie Mother's Day gifts under $50 are sure to make her feel loved (without breaking your budget)!

Anthropologie Anthropologie Birth Month Flower Boxed Candle Customizable per her birth month, this floral candle comes in the cutest packaging that makes it feel oh-so gift-worthy.

Anthropologie The Mud Fairy Blooming Hearts Stoneware Pitcher This stunning, colorful pitcher could also work wonderfully as a vase for some fresh Mother's Day blooms! The flower illustrations make it the perfect centerpiece for mom to set out this spring and summer.

Anthropologie Maisy Glass Lamp Candle Holder Doubling as a chic lamp and a candle holder, the home decor-obsessed mom will fully appreciate this glass piece's function and beauty.

Anthropologie CALPAK Insulated Lunch Bag This insulated bag will transform any mom-on-the-go's lunchtime routine, thanks to its stylish flair and practical pockets.

Anthropologie L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil This stuff smells like absolute heaven, so it'll certainly feel like a luxe treat for mom. The sweet almond oil not only adds to its delicious aroma, but nourishes the skin, too, once it generously lathers up in the shower or bath.

Anthropologie Beaded Bubble Letter Lowercase Monogram Necklace This lively rainbow necklace is easily personalized with a gold-plated lowercase monogram, of which you can sync up to your mom's name or your own so she can don an adorable reminder of you!

Anthropologie Favorite Daughter Mom Of The Year Baseball Cap She already knows she's earned this title – now all she needs is this easy-fitting 'mom of the year' (and, well, every year) cap that allows her to really rock it!

Anthropologie HydroJug 40-Ounce Traveler This is one of the cutest tumbler designs we've ever seen, so mom is sure to be obsessed with it, too. It carries an entire 40 ounces of liquid so she can stay hydrated throughout the day, plus the leakproof straw prevents any and every spill.

Anthropologie Luzè Strawberry Candle Warmer Lamp Candle warmers like this are all the rage right now, and this fruity design lets mom slowly burn any candle – sans flame – for a strong smell and a longer-lasting candle. It'd look so cozy on her desk or bedside table!

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Frame: Mom Edition You gotta love a sentimental gift – this tiled frame would be perfect for displaying a fond mom memory or family photo for a gift that'll definitely make her feel all the things!

Anthropologie Ellis Brooklyn Biography Eau De Parfum Gift Set Packed with 9 captivating scents, this gift set is great for the mom who likes to switch things up, especially when it comes to her beauty routine!

