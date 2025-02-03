Here's the one Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life season 2 idea that could change everything for the better.

This 'Gilmore Girls' idea would really shake up the Gilmore household. @Lankybirdd asked the Gilmore Girls subreddit group how the series would begin if it came back, and the variety of responses really got my imagination working! We know that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life telling us Rory was pregnant with Logan's baby (yes, that's right, we know who the father is!) brings the series full circle, and that any kind of reboot is totally wide-open. When one Reddit user said they'd love for another season to start with Emily Gilmore babysitting Rory's baby (who's presumably a girl, according to Lauren Graham), another responded, "I’d love it the great grandchild was just like Emily/Richard." Having Lor interact with a grandchild who's totally different than her would make for some very entertaining TV if you ask me! But an even better idea? Rory having a son, and naming him Richard. Even though it would shift the female-centric nature of the show, one user says, "that would be the point. Finally fresh healthy relationships... Like breaking the chain."

Now, while there is obviously nothing unhealthy about female relationships in and of themselves, the Gilmores are notorious for focusing on their own needs and no one else's. Taking care of a son/grandson at that capacity would require a level of empathy that neither Rory nor Lorelai has needed at this point. It would also be so beautiful to honor Richard this way after actor Edward Herrmann passed away in 2014 (and his death was written into the Netflix reboot), and there are so many ways the story could go. Baby Richard could be a rebel like Lorelai and bond with her over feeling like the odd man out (no pun intended). Or he could be studious and love writing like Rory, bonding with her over how confident he feels in his schoolwork. But no matter what direction the show took this arc, one thing's for sure: this kid would be loved. And if Amy Sherman-Palladino ended up giving Rory a daughter instead? Well then, she could just go by Richie ;).

What do you think about this A Year in the Life season 2 idea? Could you see Rory as a boy mom? At the very least, I think Lorelai would be a great boy grandma! Read up on OMG, There's A Gilmore Girls Reunion Soon — & You Could Literally Be There to see how you can meet your favorite GG stars.