24 Gorgeous Tablescape Ideas From Anthropologie To Wow Guests
If you need a little reminder that spring is just around the corner, Anthropologie’s kitchen and dining collection is full of spring trend inspiration. From vintage-inspired florals, romantic bows, modern pastels, and colorful motifs, their pieces make it really easy to create a beautiful and layered tablescape with a ton of personality. Hosting an Easter brunch, a casual dinner party, or an elegant spring gathering? Here’s how to put together a stunning tablescape that you'll love and will impress your guests.
Anthropologie
The Butterfly Place Setting Bundle
These Anthropologie place setting bundles makes it easier to create the perfect tablescape. This butterfly-themed one comes with the linen napkins, cotton placemats, stoneware dinner plates, and coupe glasses. You can also shop separately on the bundle page in a slew of colors.
Anthropologie
The Bistro Tile Dinnerware Bundle
Oh la la! Make every meal feel like it's being served at a Parisian café with this bundle that includes dinner and side plates, bowls, mugs, and more.
Anthropologie
Morgan Coupe Glasses, set of 4
Serve Champagne in 1920s-style coupe glasses for a sophisticated and colorful touch.
Anthropologie
Icon Juice Glass
A Brunch with Bows, anyone? These popular water and juice glasses come in a bunch of motifs from fruit to hearts to bows and beyond.
Anthropologie
Botanical Transferware Mug
Floral tables are always swoony. This blue-and-white botanical design makes your meal look straight from the garden.
Anthropologie
Abi Teaspoons, set of 4
Add this dainty dessert spoon in a French toile pattern to your warm teas and coffees.
Anthropologie
Morgan Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Make your table pretty in pink with these colorful chromatic glasses.
Anthropologie
Rika Espresso Cup
The pastel and multicolored hues of their Rika collection are so playful and modern!
Anthropologie
Eden Platter
Their Eden collection is also adorable. The Eden platter featuring spring greenery and florals is a statement maker.
Anthropologie
Lou Rota Mother Nature Dessert Plate
This nature-inspired collection is such a creative way to serve dessert. Choose your spirit animal!
Anthropologie
Bee Teaspoons, set of 4
Add these sweet bee spoons to your dessert spread or honey-filled charcuterie board. The best tablescapes are all about the details!
Anthropologie
Benedita Bow Stoneware Side Plates, set of 4
These handpainted bows are perfect for your girl dinner.
Anthropologie
Lexington Stoneware Dessert Plates, Set of 4
The perfect plates are here to serve up Easter brunch every year!
Anthropologie
Linnea Fruit Basket
Serve and store seasonal berries and other fruits in this adorable fruit basket designed in nostalgic colors.
Anthropologie
Eden Stoneware Dessert Plates, Set of 4
Your garden party is complete with these lovely dessert plates.
Anthropologie
The Latte Stoneware Dinner Plates, set of 4
The fluted-trim on this fan-favorite is just the dash of color your tablescape needs. Love the blue and red combo.
Anthropologie
Abi Stoneware Dinner Plates, set of 4
Mix and match your dinnerware, adding a touch of floral here, a solid and check there. This collection inspired by traditional Dutch pottery and French toile fabrics is a classic addition you'll use for years to come.
Anthropologie
Lyon Portuguese Stoneware Dinner Plates, set of 4
A beaded detail elevates everyday essentials like these Portuguese-made plates.
Anthropologie
Eden Deviled Egg Platter
Thinking beyond dinner plates, add colorful platters and bowls for serving like this unexpected deviled egg platter.
Anthropologie
Madeline Napkins, set of 4
A scallop design is the perfect amount of cheer for your spring table.
Anthropologie
Madeline Embroidered Cotton Placemat
Tablescapes are all about layering. Pair your scallop napkins with these pretty placemats.
Anthropologie
Handwoven Zodiac Placemat
Imagine a dinner party centered around everyone's zodiac, how fun!
Anthropologie
Eden Cotton Napkins, set of 4
Get those garden vibes going this spring with these floral napkins.
Anthropologie
Ric Rac Cotton Napkin Set, set of 4
Ric rac trim is always a subtle but playful twist on everyday linens.
