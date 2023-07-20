"Pretty Little Liars" Star Ashley Benson Swaps Rosewood For The Wilderness In Her New Thriller
Pretty Little Liars kept us on the edge of our seats with its never-ending twists and turns, but this fall, Ashley Benson is trading in Rosewood for the plain old woods (not to mention all those classic 2010's outfits for fall jackets) in her new show Wilderness. This year's fall movies are looking pretty dramatic, and Wilderness will bring those same high stakes to the small screen. Prime Video just dropped a first look at the series (which also stars Jenna Coleman, FYI) and we've got *all* the info you need.
What is Wilderness about?
Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in Wilderness
Image via Stefania Rosini/Prime Video
Liv is finally heading out on the American roadtrip she's always dreamed of. She's excited for the open roads, open skies, and time spent with Will, the love of her life — that is, until she learns Will's been having an affair. Now instead of looking at the open road as a vacation, she sees an opportunity for revenge and a place where accidents happen all the time.
When the couple bumps into Will's colleague Cara and her boyfriend Garth, their lives become intertwined in a way that will change everything. Talk about drama!
In a press release, writer-creator-executive producer Marnie Dickens explains that the themes of the series have real-world roots. "Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again," she says. "It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves."
Who's in the cast?
(L-R): Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor, Eric Balfour as Garth, Ashley Benson as Cara, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor
Image via Kailey Schwerman/Prime Video
The main cast is made up of four actors: Jenna Coleman (Liv), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Will), Ashley Benson (Cara), and Eric Balfour (Garth).
Where was the movie filmed?
In Wilderness, Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman stars as Liv Taylor
Image via Stefania Rosini/Prime Video
We can expect Wilderness to be full of beautiful scenery. The cast and crew filmed throughout the National Parks in the U.S. and in Vancouver!
Who else is involved?
(L-R): Ashley Benson as Cara, Eric Balfour as Garth, Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor
Image via Kailey Schwerman/Prime Video
In addition to two amazing lead actresses, Wilderness has a female team behind the scenes, including writer-creator-executive producer Marnie Dickens, director So Yong Kim, and executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff.
When does Wilderness come out?
Ashley Benson as Cara in Wilderness on Prime Video
Image via Kailey Schwerman/Prime Video
You'll be able to watch the new series on Prime Video this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date.
