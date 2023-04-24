This Space Salad Is The Ultimate Astronaut Food That You Can Enjoy On Earth
Inspired by the scientifically developed space salad, Little Leaf Farms brings forward a NASA-inspired recipe to keep you refreshed as the summer months creep up. The salad, originally developed for deep space travelers, only requires seven ingredients, and though you won’t be traveling to space anytime soon, it’ll knock you out of this world. Soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and sweet potatoes are all tossed together to create a meal that’s nutritious and fulfilling. Scroll for the totally stellar recipe!
Space Salad Recipe
The scientific salad crafted for astronauts is carefully measured so that each necessary ingredient can actually be grown inside a spacecraft. Each component carries valuable nutrition to sustain travelers on long trips into space.
“While [the first] space salad was developed to meet the nutritional needs of astronauts in flight, which vary slightly from those required by us mere earthlings, it is still delicious and full of nutrients and provides many health benefits to anyone who eats it,” says Katie Sabatini, RD, LDN, Food Safety & Quality Assurance Manager at Little Leaf Farms.
(Space) Crafting Astronaut Food – The Space Salad
High in beneficial nutrients, the space salad delivers a healthy bite whether you're floating amongst the stars, or kicking it back here on Earth. Let's break down exactly what goes into this meal, and what it means for you!
- Soybeans: "Soybeans are a powerhouse of nutrients," says Sabatini. "Soybeans contain the highest protein content in the legume family, are a good source of fiber, isoflavones, B-complex vitamins, magnesium, plant sterols and antioxidants. Health benefits of soybeans include reducing heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and insomnia."
- Barley: "Whole grain hulled barley is rich in dietary fiber and only about 5% of Americans achieve adequate fiber intake," says Sabatini. "Barley contains health-promoting phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and anthocyanins. These high levels of antioxidants help prevent oxidative stress that occurs in cells when your body is exposed to free radicals and are thought to play a role in the prevention of a variety of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease. Barley’s high selenium content contributes to thyroid health and metabolism function also."
- Peanuts: "Peanuts are an excellent plant-based source of protein and are packed with healthy fats which promote satiety. Additionally, peanuts are loaded with vitamins and minerals like biotin, copper, thiamin, niacin, magnesium, manganese, vitamin E, phosphorus and folate.
- Sunflower seeds: "Sunflower seeds contain nutrients that support your immune system and boost energy," says Sabatini. "They also provide benefits of lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease risk. And, sunflower seeds contain plant compounds such as flavonoids and vitamin E that can help reduce inflammation."
- Sweet potatoes: "Sweet potatoes are nutrient rich with high levels of soluble and insoluble fiber, beta carotene, potassium and vitamin C. Benefits of consumption include increased satiety, healthy vision, immune system support and digestive benefits such as improved gut health and more stabilized digestion of starches and sugars reducing blood sugar spikes."
- Poppy seeds: "Poppy seeds are packed with dietary fiber, iron, zinc, oleic acid, healthy fats and antioxidants," says Sabatini. "These nutrients can help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol and improve overall heart health. Other benefits include decreased inflammation and a healthier immune system.”
Ingredients for Space Salad
Image via Little Leaf Farms
For the salad:
- 4 oz Little Leaf Farms Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce
- 1 cup barley, cooked
- ¼ cup soybeans or edamame
- 1 sweet potato, diced and cooked in an air fryer or roasted in the oven
- ¼ cup peanuts (any kind such as dry roasted; salted or unsalted based on preference)
- 2 tbsp sunflower seeds
- 1 tbsp poppy seeds
For the dressing:
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Hot sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions to Make Space Salad
- Divide the Little Leaf Farms Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce among two bowls.
- Top each bowl with half of each of the following ingredients: barley, soybeans, sweet potato, peanuts, sunflower seeds and poppy seeds.
- Dress the salads to taste with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, hot sauce, and salt and pepper.
- Enjoy!
