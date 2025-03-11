The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Paramount+ This Month

With streamers like Netflix and Max adding brand new titles every month, we're always in for an entertaining binge watch. And thanks to Paramount+, we have more than a few TV shows to welcome spring. Whether you're obsessed with Taylor Sheridan shows or you love true crime-inspired drama, here are some of the best series to watch on Paramount+ this month.

The 8 best TV shows to watch on Paramount+ in March 2025.

1. Happy Face — Stream on Paramount+ March 20, 2025 Victoria Will/Paramount+ This new TV show follows Melissa, who comes face-to-face with her father (the infamous Happy Face Killer) after decades of separation when she realizes an innocent man might pay for her dad's crimes. Happy Face premieres March 20 and stars Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey.

2. The Amazing Race season 37 — Stream on Paramount+ on Wednesdays CBS 14 teams compete in this season of the hit adventure reality show, stopping in Osaka, Japan to complete a 12,000 year old tradition and in Strasbourg, France to explore its medieval history. And this year, they're in for both classic games and new challenges. The Amazing Race season 37 is hosted by Phil Keoghan.

4. 1923 Season 2 — Stream on Paramount+ on Sundays Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The Duttons are fighting for their survival in 1923 season 2 as they protect the Yellowstone ranch — and each other. I'm just waiting for the day Alex and Spencer finally reunite! 1923 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.

5. 1883 — Stream on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Dive into the Taylor Sheridan universe with this Yellowstone prequel that follows the Dutton family as they move their entire lives across the United States. 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

6. Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas — Stream on Paramount+ Showtime/Paramount+ After a star from 2010s' reality show Gigolos was convicted of murder in 2020, this docuseries examines the line between fame, crime, and reality. Sin City Gigolo follows the story of Ash Armand and the other Las Vegas gigolos.

7. School Spirits — Stream on Paramount+ Katie Yu/Paramount+ The internet can't get enough of this Paramount+ show, and considering the season 2 finale just dropped, there's never been a better time to start watching. The series follows Maddie, who wakes up in purgatory and sets out to reclaim her life and reunite the spectral and living worlds. School Spirits stars Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, and Milo Manheim.

8. Avatar: The Last Airbender — Stream on Paramount+ Viacom This nostalgic series — which follows the long-lost Avatar on his journey to master all four elements and save the world — is the perfect Paramount+ show to binge watch this weekend. Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Dante Basco, Dee Bradley Baker, Jack De Sena, Jessie Flower, Mae Whitman, and Zach Tyler.

