As a self-proclaimed home cook, I can verify that the air fryer hype is not just hype. My air fryer is one of the most (if not the most) versatile and convenient appliances in my kitchen – so much so that I use it just about every single day. Whether I’m cheffing up a quick frozen burrito from Trader Joe’s or reheating some homemade sweet potato fries, my air fryer outshines my microwave by a long shot.

Scroll on to discover everything I love about Drew’s Beautiful Air Fryer and why it’s perfect for home cooks of any kind.

If you’re ready to finally buy into the air fryer hype, I found just the model for you: It’s part ofat Walmart, Beautiful by Drew, and let me just say, it’s just as great at looking gorgeous on your countertop as it is at expertly air-frying your favorite foods. The best part? A couple designs are on sale right now, making it easier (and cheaper) than ever to finally give air-frying a try.

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer in Rose

The Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer uses the signature circular heat design that many air fryers come with, resulting in even, crisp cooking every single time. It’s complete with a 1750-watt system that can work with temperatures ranging from 90°F to 400°F, which is especially nice if you plan to air fry a wide variety of foods! My favorite part, other than its sleek look (more on that later), is that this air fryer has a huge capacity – it can cook up to 6 quarts (or 5 pounds) of food! This is wonderful news for anyone who loves prepping dishes for bigger groups – you won’t have to fret over loading, unloading, and reloading the air fryer multiple times just to get food on the table. This baby does it all in one go.

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer in Sage Green

Of course, it wouldn't be a Beautiful by Drew appliance if it didn't look absolutely stunning. From kettles to coffee makers and blenders to hand mixers, it’s clear Drew and her team were super thoughtful in designing appliances that have an unforgettable look. The Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer is currently available in eight colorways, all of which are fitted with gold and black finishes that look oh-so expensive – but the reality is this piece will only run you as much as $69. There are even two colors on sale right now for $10 off, the White and Rose hues.

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer in Cornflower Blue

This air fryer is a best-seller at Walmart and has earned 4.7 out of 5 stars from nearly 16,000 shopper reviews! Find some of the most promising reviews below: “I have had four different air fryers, including the ninja dual door that I love this one more than any of them. The ease of operation is incredible. There is really nothing to figure out. Just walk through it with ease. I would highly recommend this with someone who wants a kitchen gadget type thing, but doesn't want something with too many bells and whistles.”

“It's so easy, my 7 and 9yo can use it (with me watching of course)! If you have a busy life like me, this is a MUST!! Everything I have cooked has been moist and not dried out at all! Endless possibilities! I've had other air fryers, but I love this one!”

“From frying bacon and baking biscuits to chicken tenders to frozen pizza (single serve/frenchbread) to even roasting hotdogs (mainly used for after school snacks for my teens). This product hasn't failed me yet! **knocks on wood. It really makes life a whole lot easier and a little less worrisome when it comes to my boys being in the kitchen. Kudos to Drew and the production team for the execution!”

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer in Porcini Taupe

A few other users had some qualms with their air fryer’s appearance after continual use, which is important to note if you’re interested in buying one for yourself: “I love this line, but my air fryer already has bubbles forming on the front of it from the heat I assume and another large spot that won't come out. We've used it less than 10 times, so I am pretty disappointed with the quality. It works wonderful otherwise.”

“I love this air fryer, the color is beautiful but it has started to peel in the front and the side is bulging slightly. I do use the air fryer 2-3 times a week and it works great but I hope the peeling and bulging do not worsen with continued use.”

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer in White

In my opinion, the $69 (or $59, depending if you buy an on-sale color) price tag is worth it, especially if you’re an air fryer first-timer looking to see what all the hype is about. Seriously – you can air fry everything under the sun if you wanted to, from perfect appetizers to main courses and even desserts. This air fryer will noticeably cut your cooking time down and do it all without mass amounts of oil. Though, if you’re more of a pro in the air frying realm, you might find this model fairly basic and a bit limited.

