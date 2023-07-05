20 Quick Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Make Mornings Lightyears Easier
There’s no better way to start your day than with a nutritious breakfast that’ll keep you full and satisfied until lunchtime strikes. If you’re aiming to eat low-carb, sometimes finding the *right* bite to eat can be tricky. These quick low-carb breakfasts swap out your traditional toast for protein-packed eggs loaded with veggies and cheese or creamy Greek yogurt bowls topped with fresh berries and granola – without any complications. With 20 mouthwatering choices, you'll kickstart your morning with a burst of energy and stay on track with your health goals!
Chocolate Oatmeal
If chocolate is involved, we're in – and yes, breakfast's included. This recipe is a true chocolate lover's dream, blending the richness of cocoa with the heartiness of oatmeal. The comforting and wholesome ingredients (that come together in a jiffy) keep you fueled and ready to conquer whatever comes your way. (via Two Spoons)
Breakfast Banana Split
This low-carb breakfast recipe makes a playful twist on a classic dessert, featuring a medley of fresh fruit, yogurt, and nuts atop a banana bed. You can satisfy your sweet tooth without the insane sugar crash! No long cooking times necessary. (via Live Eat Learn)
Green Breakfast Smoothie
Sometimes you'd rather sip than take a bite. That's where this easy green smoothie comes in, giving you all of the healthy goodness without too many carbs. Who knew leafy greens, fruits, and a touch of sweetness could be so yum? (via Cozy Cravings)
Blueberry Muffin Granola Greek Yogurt Bowl
Get into the beloved tastes of blueberry muffins with this yogurt bowl recipe! Every bite will be guilt-free and satisfying no matter your choice of toppings. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Nourishing Vegan Buckwheat Breakfast Pudding
Featuring creamy buckwheat pudding that's packed with nutrients and generously topped with delicious fruits and grains, this breakfast is quick and provides a wholesome start to your day. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Fruit Bruschetta
Traditional bruschetta gets a twist of fruity freshness in this low-carb recipe. Though suggested to serve on crispy toast, you can eat the topping by itself or on a hefty slice of your fave low-carb bread for an equally energizing option! (via The Edgy Veg)
Spinach with Eggs
This pick is simple, yet full on flavor. Nutrient-rich spinach meets perfectly cooked eggs, creating a power-packed start to your day. Each dose provides a beneficial serving of protein, vitamins, and minerals to fuel your body and keep you feeling great. (via Give Recipe)
Protein Oatmeal
Opt for this protein-packed powerhouse that is *so* easily transformable. No matter the toppings you choose, these meal prep bowls will keep you energized all morning long! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Dragonfruit Chia Pudding
The exotic flavors of dragon fruit meet a soft chia pudding in this recipe, creating not only a visually stunning dish, but one that's nutritious, too. Start your day with a burst of tropical tastes and a healthy dose of antioxidants! (via Chef Bai)
Kitchen Sink Omelette
For a savory low-carb breakfast option that's never boring, this omelette has it all. Veggies, cheese, and egg work seamlessly together to provide sensational textures and tastes – but also help you clean out your fridge, being customizable ingredients. (via Fancy Peasant)
Pumpkin Yogurt Bake
This fall-inspired breakfast sensation features a pumpkin yogurt that quickly gets thrown in the oven for the best baked textures ever. Your mouth will be watering after just one bite, as you get a mouthful packed with seasonal flavors and wholesome ingredients! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Healthy Breakfast Tiramisu
Dessert for breakfast is a dream come true! This healthy tiramisu recipe offers a healthy alternative that's guilt-free without any of the carb overload. It combines the best of both worlds – flavor and health! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Vegan Tofu Scramble
This scramble is a real game-changer, as it transforms bland tofu into a flavorful plate that mimics the texture and taste of actual eggs. It's a great plant-based alternative for a delicious *and* guilt-free morning meal! (via Veggie Society)
Greek Yogurt Breakfast Bark
This quick low-carb recipe brings the fun back to breakfast. It's oh-so full of protein and superbly easy to meal prep ahead of time. (via Live Eat Learn)
Sausage and Mushroom Casserole
Indulge in a true flavor explosion with this casserole. It's filled with sausage pieces and mushrooms that get baked to perfection, delivering a hearty and satisfying start to your day. The best part? Making enough so you have leftover to last you the week. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Breakfast Egg Cups
These egg cups are a low-carb marvel, combining *tons* of protein with the convenience of grab-and-go breakfast. You can totally customize the fillings in these versatile breakfast bites – as long as they keep you satisfied! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Homemade Berry Granola
Homemade granola is simply packed with crunchy goodness so that your oatmeal and yogurt bowls have a satisfying texture component. This low-carb breakfast uses fresh, juicy berries to up the ante. Just make a big batch to sprinkle on your A.M. meals down the line! (via The Bossy Kitchen)
Zucchini Frittata
Savory mushrooms and zucchini get cooked into a fluffy egg frittata that's good for breakfast *or* dinner. It's a guilt-free way to indulge, all while keeping your carb intake in check. (via Cozy Cravings)
Peach and Passionfruit Smoothie Bowl
The tropical flavors of peach and passionfruit fuse together to form a refreshing, easy-to-make smoothie bowl. Each spoonful offers a burst of sweetness that's still packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants to start your day on a vibrant note. (via Salt & Lavender)
Creamy Chocolate Chia Pudding
This low-carb breakfast recipe is delicious because it combines the rich flavors of chocolate with the creamy textures of chia seeds, making it a satisfying and healthy morning treat. It provides a nutrient-packed start to your day without the excess carbs (and all the chocolate), helping you maintain a balanced diet. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Sign up for our newsletter for more easy recipes to try this summer!
Header image via Live Eat Learn
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.