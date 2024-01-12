These Easy Air Fryer Recipes Make Your Conventional Oven Look Pretty Lackluster
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Air fryers have truly revolutionized the cooking process, and we'd argue that they're the perfect kitchen appliance! Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods since they don't use an excessive amount of oil, but they still produce the same crazily crispy result.
Spruce up your weekly go-to dishes by following these easy air fryer recipes. We've got you covered on all the basics, but the vegan air fryer recipes and healthy air fryer recipes are also 100% worth exploring if you're looking to refresh your busy weeknight meals. There are even some sweet air-fried treats waiting for you at the bottom of this post. 😉
Whether you're a seasoned air fryer enthusiast or a newcomer to this culinary shortcut, our carefully curated selection of air fryer recipes is sure to elevate your cooking experience and leave you + your fam's taste buds craving more!
What is the best thing to cook in an air fryer?
The best thing to cook in an air fryer is foods that don’t take a long time and are easy to crisp up. Veggies tossed in spices and olive oil, chicken wings, salmon, potatoes, and bacon are all great foods to start with!
What cannot be cooked in an air fryer?
Though the air fryer is versatile, there are still some things you shouldn’t put in it. It’s best to not cook plain cheese, anything with a wet batter, bread, or burger patties.
What is the best meat to air fry?
The best meat to air fry is chicken, especially if it’s an air fryer recipe for chicken wings.
Can I fry eggs in an air fryer?
Yes, you can fry eggs in an air fryer, either in an air fryer-safe ramekin or foil shaped into a cup shape.
The Basics Of Air Fryer Recipes
Air Fryer Salmon
There are just some dishes that, once you make them in your air fryer, you won't go back to cooking them any other way. Air fryer salmon is one of the tastiest basic foods to learn how to make in an air fryer. The best part about this recipe is that it's highly customizable based on the seasonings you add in. (via Brit + Co.)
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
These air-fried chicken wings do not shy away from spice, which is why they're one of the best things to make in an air fryer! The key for cooking them evenly is avocado oil due to its high smoke point. Plus, these wings are Hailey Bieber-approved! (via Brit + Co.)
Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
We don't care if chicken tenders are giving more kids' meal vibes – they're such a yummy option for when you want to eat something simple. This air fryer recipe takes minimal effort for maximum deliciousness. (via Brit + Co.)
Air Fryer Vegetables
You can easily air fry any veggie, but this exact medley of Brussels sprouts, onion, and bell pepper speaks to the soul the way no other mix can. Each bite turns out equally crispy and tender, thanks to the air fryer! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Air Fryer Shrimp
This crunchy shrimp tops all air fryer recipes because even though it only takes 15 minutes to make, it still tastes (and looks) super fancy. The whole fam will go crazy for these lil' shrimpies as an appetizer or main dish! (via Well Plated)
Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
Forget the sticky, slimy Brussels sprouts you ate (or honestly, avoided eating) throughout your childhood. It's time to discover the true magic of air-fried sprouts! This dense, leafy veg turns out absolutely ahh-mazing in the air fryer, and you can even doctor 'em up with some fun spices of your choosing. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs
You'll form these healthy meatballs from a simple mix of ground turkey, herbs, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese to bind it all together. You could cook them on the stovetop or in the oven, but the ease of the air fryer is undeniable and it gives these balls such an addicting texture! (via The Fast Recipe)
Whole Chicken in the Air Fryer
If your air fryer is big enough, you can totally cook a whole chicken in it and end up with some useful leftovers for lunch and beyond. This recipe calls to soak the bird in a flavorful Greek-inspired marinade for up to 4 hours before air frying it for 40 minutes. Not too shabby! (via Vikalinka)
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
You may think you know crispy, but these air-fried smashed potatoes take the term to a whole new level. These also earn a ton of delicious flavor from Italian seasonings and grated cheese. Serve them with a dish of aioli to really amp up the meal! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Air Fryer Tofu
Air fryer tofu is a must-know fundamental food. Once perfected, you can add it to salads, sandwiches, or even just eat it on its own with a cool dip. To get the super-crispy result, you'll need to dedicate some extra time to pressing the moisture out of the tofu block and marinating it well – don't worry, these steps are so worth it. (via Well Plated)
Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
Popping your taters in the air fryer is simply so much easier than firing up your conventional oven and waiting for it to reach the desired temp. To make this air fryer recipe a more complete meal, serve the potatoes with sautéed veggies and/or chili. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Air Fryer Meatloaf
Meatloaf is always a reliable crowd-pleaser, and the best part about making it in the air fryer is that it takes a lot less time and uses a lot less dishes than usual. You can even make this now and freeze the leftovers to enjoy later on. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Air Fryer Recipes
Air Fryer Fried Rice
You're telling me an air fryer fried this rice?! Yes. Yes, indeed. The air fryer is the ultimate lazy girl appliance – especially for this recipe – because all you have to do is mix cooked rice, frozen veggies, tofu cubes, soy sauce, and sesame oil together and let the air fryer do its thing. (via The Edgy Veg)
Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza
This easy pizza recipe leverages tortillas as the base, so you don't have to spend time proofing and rolling out actual dough. The air fryer crisps up the "crust" and perfectly melts the cheese down into the red sauce. If you need a lightning-speed fast snack, look no further than this air fryer recipe! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Air Fryer Hot Honey Chicken
Hot honey steps up to the plate in this chicken-based air fryer recipe, providing a sweet n' spicy impression that'll really help you switch up your mealtimes. Eat it on its own, with a pasta dish, or on top of a fresh salad! (via Averie Cooks)
Air Fryer Toasted Ravioli
Your next dinner party appetizer has arrived. These toasted raviolis get nice and crispy in the air fryer, all while maintaining their cheesiness on the inside. Serve with store-bought or homemade red sauce to elevate the snacking experience! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds cook just as easily in the air fryer as they would in a regular oven, plus they're extremely simple to customize with savory or sweet spices. (via Hello Little Home)
Air Fryer Jalapeño Poppers
These bad boys are a guaranteed tailgate classic, but you can whip 'em up any time, thanks to the ease of the all-mighty air fryer. Just look at that beautiful browning on top! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Broccoli Cheddar Fritters
These easy broc + cheese-filled patties make a wonderful after-work snack or a shareable app for movie night. They feature a healthy twist, being made with quinoa and eggs! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Air Fryer Olives
Get a martini (or two) ready, because these air fryer olives are all you'll want to snack on during happy hour. You can use any type of olive you please, but we recommend using whole stuffed (either with pimentos or cheese) ones to maximize the bite! (via This Wife Cooks)
Air Fryer Garlic Bread
Byeeee! With this tender garlic bread, we've died and gone to carb heaven. In the air fryer, this garlic bread recipe gets all melty and crunchy all at the same time! Just you wait for the cheese pull. (via Vikalinka)
Healthy Air Fryer Recipes
Healthy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
This air fryer recipe is as easy as cutting up a sweet potato, tossing the strands in oil and seasonings, and cooking them for about 20 minutes. Bonus points if you make a sauce (perhaps a fresh chimichurri?) for dipping! This pick would be stunning alongside some turkey burgers. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
This healthy air fryer recipe is also keto-friendly, supplying an addictively crunchy bite every. single. time. If you ask us, these totally beat your regular ol' potato chips by a mile. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Air Fryer Sesame Tofu + Broccoli
This healthy dish features a delicious, healthy balance between protein, grains, and veg. You'll get everything you could possibly want from a meal, leaving you satisfied after you gobble it up. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Air Fryer Green Beans
Green beans get worlds better in the air fryer, because the outsides turn crisp while the insides get cooked to tender goodness. Don't be afraid to make some bold choices with additional salt + fresh lemon! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Air Fryer Eggplant
Just like Brussels sprouts improve in the air fryer, eggplant does, too. The best way to enjoy air-fried eggplant is to dice it up real small and let the pieces cook until evenly browned. Again, this air fryer recipe is easily customizable to your tastes depending on the spices you apply. (via Live Eat Learn)
Air Fryer Everything Bagel Chicken Roll-Ups
Let's hear it for those low-carb air fryer recipes! These chicken roll-ups are extremely juicy, cheesy, and creamy, making for a filling *and* fulfilling snack or starter. Get generous with the everything bagel seasoning – it adds some nice crunchy texture, too! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Low-Carb Air Fried Chicken BBQ Wings
These wonderful wings comply to the rules of Paleo, Whole30, and keto diets. The air fryer cuts down on overall cooking time, plus this air fryer recipe is only three ingredients to keep things simple AF. (via Olive You Whole)
Air Fryer Falafel
Falafel balls are *so* fun to add to salads or pita wraps. You can also take this recipe and form the mixture into patties for a Mediterranean-style sammie! Make sure to slather on some tzatziki for added flavor! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Vegan Air Fryer Recipes
Vegan Potato Tacos
These potato-filled vegan tacos are simple, but they're anything but bland! The stuffing consists of potatoes, dairy-free cheese, and a ton of tasty seasonings. You'll air fry 'em for 10-12 minutes, which results in a magically crunchy plant-based snack for the whole fam to fall in love with. (via The Edgy Veg)
Air Fryer Kale
Cooking kale in the air fryer is the ultimate quick meal hack – letting it crisp up for a couple minutes gives the leaves an astounding texture to top off pastas and winter saladswith extra nutrition. (via Gastroplant)
Air Fried Buffalo Tofu
Buffalo sauce is gonna get us every time! Its zingy, spicy flavors go exceptionally well with tender tofu cuts. This air fryer recipe yields pieces to easily put in wraps and salads! (via This Wife Cooks)
Air Fryer Portobello Mushrooms
Everyone knows mushrooms are better when you season 'em up and cook them down, but making them in the air fryer is an underrated technique for achieving the very same delicious outcome. (via Cozy Cravings)
Air Fryer Chickpeas
You can bake a big batch of these air-fried chickpeas to store in the fridge for days and reheat them little by little in the air fryer when needed. These flavor-packed ones are perfect contenders for adding protein to your wraps, salads, Sweetgreen-esque grain bowls, and more. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Air Fryer Frozen Okra
Make things even more straightforward with the air fryer by using frozen veg instead of fresh! If you've got a pack of frozens just begging to be used, get inspired by this okra recipe that elevates your go-to convenient choice. (via Give Recipe)
Air Fryer Avocado Fries
Take a creamy avo to culinary heaven by coating some slices in a breadcrumb mix and air frying them for about 10 minutes! You'll be amazed at how delicious (and easy) this app is. (via Gastroplant)
Sweet Air Fryer Recipes
Air Fryer Apples
Typical apple desserts take tons of time, but not this air fryer recipe. All you need to do is core and slice up an apple of your choosing, let it air fry until soft and tender, then pour over the sticky-sweet mixture of butter, cinnamon, and sugar that emulate a tasty homemade apple crisp! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Air Fryer Cookie
Did you know you can air fry pre-made cookie dough?! We are in awe. Chocolate chip-dotted dough (or any kind you like) can be cooked in a small ramekin or on top of some parchment paper in the air fryer for a freshly-baked cookie in minutes. (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegan Banana Bread Oats
Baked oats are delectable, and you'll find that using your air fryer to make them in a pinch only adds to their deliciousness. There are tons of baked oats recipes out there, but you can't really beat the whole banana bread + chocolate combo, like, ever. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Air Fryer French Toast Sticks
This breakfast-y air fryer recipe is pure nostalgia. Just be careful when you're cooking the batter-soaked bread pieces – a layer of parchment paper may be helpful in keeping your air fryer clean and the sticks from oozing all over the place. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Air Fryer Peaches
This peachy air fryer recipe is what all your dreams are made of! The peaches turn warm and tender, the perfect host for a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream and some cobbler crumbles. (via Gastroplant)
Air Fryer Banana Split
This healthy dessert has it all – a creamy, sweet banana, crunchy nuts, and optionally, some chocolate – we can't resist! If you're craving a sweet treat and need it quick, this air fryer recipe is the one for you. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Air Fryer Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Take the time to craft this cookie dough from scratch, then watch all your hard work bake away seamlessly in the air fryer. Get a glass of milk ready, because these bites are devilishly sweet! (via A Spicy Perspective)
