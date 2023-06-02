Drew Barrymore Just Released A 10-In-1 Pan, Which We Didn’t Even Know Was Possible
The whole *kitchening* thing you do just got a stylish revamp. Joining her Beautiful cookwarescollection is the Drew Barrymore-backed Hero Pan ($69) – designed to do it all, while dressing your stovetop up with flair. The beauty is in the details with this one, and it’s here to save your best one-pot dinners and larger-than-life pasta dishes.
The non-stick ceramic pan is a true overachiever – serving as your go-to for *10* different cooking functions. With the Hero, you can boil, strain, sautée, simmer, pan-fry, sear, braise, steam, stir fry, and of course… serve. Clean-up time is massively expedited, thanks to this appliances’ expertly constructed non-stick lining that’s free of toxic forever-chemicals like PTFE, PFOA, and PFOS.
Though it fits a reasonably large 4-quart capacity, the pan boasts a clever lightweight build to make movin’ around the kitchen – think pouring, straining, serving, and cleaning – a total breeze. The pan also comes prepared with a stainless steel steamer basket if you’re in for tender-soft veggies in minutes.
It’d be a *crime* not to mention that the Hero Pan, like the rest of the Beautiful collection, is undoubtedly beautiful. Available for purchase in four matte hues, from dark Black Sesame, darling Cornflower Blue, to carefree Sage Green, and a stark White Icing, this kitchen pick matches any interior lovingly.
We’ll grab at any opportunity to simplify the cooking process even just a bit, and firmly believe you should, too. You can get your hands on Drew’s versatile Hero Pan exclusively at Walmart, alongside air fryers, slow cookers, and portable blenders.
Images via Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.