All The Black Friday, Cyber Monday, & Travel Tuesday Deals We Know Of For 2023
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Between all the crazy hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift shopping, there’s really not much time to think of anything else. But, if you were born with the travel bug, you might be looking more towards travel deals online than jetting off to Amazon for the latest gift sets this shopping season.
There are already some stellar Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals out there on flights and accommodations. See the top ones we’ve found below!
We’ll keep this post updated as new Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals emerge.
Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday Deals on Flights
Image via Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines
Spirit is running their Black And Yellow Friday promotion, which started on November 15. The offer(s) will end depending on the specific deals you choose to take advantage of.
This year’s Spirit sale (that began way in advance of actual Black Friday) includes early access to flight deals: low fares, free Spirit points, and offers on cruises, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, rental cars, and more. You can also save 40% on travel when you buy (or gift someone) 12,000+ of their Free Spirit points, now until December 1.
Different terms will apply for each of Spirit’s Black Friday travel deals, so make sure to check their website for more details on what’s right for your itinerary.
Image via Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering a great deal on their GoWild! Pass this year, now through November 28. This Black Friday travel deal is perfect for spontaneous or just flexible travelers, because the pass allows you to book and take unlimited flights.
The annual GoWild! Pass is now available for just $499, down from historically high prices (like up to $1,999). It will cover travel between May 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025.
Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday Deals on Accommodations
Photo by Pizabay / PEXELS
Booking.com
You can get discounts with Booking.com on places to stay starting at 30% this Black Friday. The site is also offering up to 25% off attractions, which range from local tours to museum visits.Your total savings will really depend on your destination and location, but considering that hotels can cost more than we’d like them to, this is a great Black Friday travel deal to look into.
Photo by julie aagaard / PEXELS
Expedia
Expedia is offering members (One Key) 30% or more on select hotels when booked by November 29, 2023. The only catch is you make the trip by the end of 2024. Select stays from hotels, getaways, and VIP properties will be a part of the savings event. The site is also offering members lower prices for cruises all-around.
Image via VirginHotels.com
Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels offers a trendy place to put your feet up when you’re traveling. This year, when you book accommodations from now until December 31, 2023, you can get 30% off your stay.
The hotel line is also making a unique offer for Travel Tuesday (November 28). They will donate 5% of all revenue from direct bookings made on that day to Feeding America and Feeding Britain.
Lead photo by Mudassir Ali / PEXELS.
