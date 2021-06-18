The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day, which falls on June 21 and 22 this year, is full of great additions to your kitchen, your outdoor space, and your office. And if you're looking to update your haircare routine or need some inspiration for your next DIY project, Amazon Prime has plenty of deals to pick from there, too. Here are 23 of our favorites.
Amazon Halo Wellness Band + Membership ($70, was $100)
This band allows you to track steps, heart rate, sleep tracking, and more. Plus, the membership includes six months of free access to your sleep patterns and even a tone analysis so you know how you speak to others.
Ultimate Ears Fits Wireless Headphones ($157, was $249)
These sweat-resistant headphones mold to the shape of your ears for a perfect fit. They fit in your pocket, and offer premium talking and listening experience.
Only on June 22 from 9:40am-3:40pm.
Echo Show 5 ($45, was $80)
Echo Show was made to fit your life. Cook along to recipes, keep up with your to-do lists, and even change the clock face to best fit the look of your space.
Toshiba 32-inch Smart TV ($130, was $200)
This smart TV includes a voice-activated remote, more than 500K movies, shows, and games, and seamlessly unifies streaming with live TV. Count us in!
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker ($40, was $60)
Using an air fryer means you can have the same crispy French fries in less time and without a ton of excess oil.
CINEMOOD 360 Smart Wi-Fi Cube Projector ($100 off $500)
Up your backyard movie game with this projector preloaded with educational Disney content, compatibility with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
ESPRO Coffee French Press (20% off $45)
The insulated, double-walled stainless steel French press keeps coffee hot, and the patented double micro-filter makes a seriously smooth cup of Joe.
TruSens SMART Air Purifiers (20% off $379+)
This Wi-Fi enabled air purifier, which can connect to the TruSens app, captures allergens, pet dander, and smoke. Don't worry about any bacteria trapped in the filter — a UV-C light cleans the inside.
Delish by Dash Stand Mixer ($50, was $80)
With this mixer's tilting head and adjustable slide, baking cookies has never been easier. It also weighs less than five pounds and stands at 10.5 inches, making it perfect for small spaces.
Pureology Moisturizing Shampoo ($21, was $30) & Conditioner ($23, was $32)
Add serious hydration to dry and color-treated hair with this moisturizing set. We love that it's sulfate-free and vegan.
Amazon Smart Plug ($15, was $25)
Rose Quartz Jade Roller ($23, was $25)
Adjustable Laptop Bed Tray Desk With Storage Drawer ($68, was $130)
Talk about a work-from-home hero. The height of this bed tray is adjustable, and the mouse and notebook slip keeps your things from sliding off. When you're finished working, just fold it up until tomorrow!
20% off American Provenance
Smell good and take care of your skin with this deodorant that's paraben-, sulfate-, and aluminum-free.
Everyday Bread Maker ($80, was $120)
Do we hear echoes of early on in the pandemic? This bread maker combines kneading, timing the rise, and baking into one appliance. It also boasts an automatic ingredient dispenser and 12 pre-programmed modes.
Gskyer Telescope ($90, was $130)
If your head is always in the clouds, this telescope is the perfect addition to your summer. The high-transmission coatings give you stunning images while also protecting your eyes, and there's a wireless remote and smartphone adapter for taking pictures.
Reolink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera ($90, was $115)
The CMOS sensor and 1080p HD resolution on this security camera ensure videos are crystal clear, no matter what time of day it is. It also works with Google Assistant for instant access to your Amazon Echo's live feed.
Save 20% On Books At Checkout
Calling all readers: This 20% off sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on beach reads!
Noiseless Coffee Grinder with Brush ($16, was $18)
2-in-1 Ceramic Ionic Straightening Brush ($34, was $49)
This straightening brush gives your hair a healthy, smooth look by sealing the cuticles and reducing split ends. It's also travel-friendly, so you can take it along on your many summer adventures.
Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash (20% off $30)
In addition to putting out a deal on this clean and cruelty-free face wash, Ursa Major will offer 20% off most of its product line.
Forest Fix and Base Layer deodorants are excluded.
50% Off No B.S. Skincare
With its natural yet effective ingredients, No B.S. proves that when it comes to skincare, you can have it all. Try the Vitamin C Serum and gentle foaming cleanser.
30% off SoftSheen-Carson Protective Styles Kits
If you're rocking natural hair, these kits will help you clean and soften your protective styles.
Other Amazon Prime Deals:
We Are Fluide is offering 20% off cosmetics designed for everyone.
Laki Naturals is offering 10% off its vegan bath, shower, and body wellness products.
Romer is having a 30%-off sale on all its products.
Yuni Beauty is offering 20% off on its entire sustainable beauty catalog during "Prime Day" week.
Hair Craft Co. is having a 20%-off sale on its entire Amazon catalog.
Carol's Daughter is offering 30% off its hair care kits and 20% off its other hair products.
Loog is offering 25% off their Loog Pro and Loog Pro IV guitars on Prime Day.
