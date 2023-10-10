Amazon Prime Day Gift Ideas You Can Stock Up On Now
Even if it's not quite time to begin your holiday decorating (hello Elf x Pottery Barn!), it's never too early to start *thinking* about the holidays, and how to spoil your loved ones. Spending time making their favorite recipes, curating the perfect winter movie watchlist, and organizing the best date ideas ever are a great place to start, but if you're also in the market for some memorable gift ideas, then you definitely don't want to miss this week's fall Amazon Prime Day. From TikTok viral products to celebrity kitchenware, here are the best Amazon Prime Day Gift Ideas for everyone's stocking (and maybe yours, too).
COSRX Snail 96 Essence
Snail mucin has been all over TikTok thanks to its repairing and hydrating qualities. If your recipient isn't a huge fan of new textures, be warned this essence might be on the slimier side, but that only helps it fight aging and dullness.
Adoyi 9 Pairs Gold Hoop Earrings
For both fashionistas and Selena Gomez fans, gold hoop earrings are the perfect minimalist but expensive-looking accessory. The best part about this pick is that the set comes with nine different pairs so your giftee can switch up the detailing depending on their fall outfit.
Sports Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Weekend getaways and gym days alike call for the ultimate duffel bag. The best part about fashion these days is that you no longer have to choose between style and function, which this pick totally proves. A cute design, a charging port, and multiple pockets? You're kidding.
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones
Instead of playing music directly into your ears with earbuds, these open ear headphones deliver the audio through your cheekbones. They don't sacrifice audio quality *and* they let you be more aware of your surroundings.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw
Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper
TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
