32 Dazzling Beauty Gift Sets Under $100 That'll Top Everyone's Wish List
It's beginning to look a lot like it's time to give (and hopefully receive) beauty gift sets for Christmas. I know I can't be the only one who's added things to my wish list recently with hopes of receiving something amazing on December 25th. Since I'm typically the one who buys most of my clothes, I like to leave the door open for others to surprise me with skincare, makeup, and hair goodies I can indulge in. If this sounds like you, let's be besties!
All jokes aside, I'm in the giving mood which is why I've rounded up 32 beauty gift sets that'll top everyone's wish list. Hold on to your seat because Santa's little helper is stepping in with major hints that'll help you get the giftyou want and deserve!
Skincare Gift Sets
Target Skincare Gift Set
If you or someone you know doesn't have sensitive skin, this gift set by Target is the perfect combination to try.
Origins Best-Sellers Discovery Kit
Origins is one of the OG skincare companies whose formula never disappoints. Gift someone you love this best-sellers discovery kit.
Image via Ulta
Ulta Nighttime Skin Essentials
It should be a crime that Ulta's nighttime skin essentials kit is under $100! Since it's not, make sure to surprise your little sister with it for Christmas.
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Travel Size Kit
If your roommate's skincare routine leaves her face looking like a glazed donut, gift her this glass skin discovery kit to help her keep up the temporary appearance.
Farmacy Beauty Double Clean Team Makeup Melting Balm + Foaming Cleanser
Still can't get rid of your makeup even after using makeup remover wipes? It's time to ask someone to gift you this makeup melting balm and foaming cleanser gift set.
The Ordinary Most-Loved Set
The Ordinary knows how much their niacinamide + zinc and hyaluronic acid serums are loved so they put them together in a set that's, well, most-loved.
Eye & Face Makeup Gift Sets
Image via Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Glow Kit
Does your sister live for a nice dewy makeup finish? Surprise her with Charlotte Tilbury's glow gift set.
Photo by Florence by Mills
Florence by Mills Ava's Mini & Mighty Essentials Kit
Millie Bobby Brown's little sister Ava isn't the only one who could benefit from an everyday essentials makeup kit — your little sister will love this as well.
Image via ILIA
ILIA Beauty Minis For Any Mood
This beauty gift set is so simple, your mom can happily wear it and not complain about having on a face full of makeup.
Photo by Sephora
LYS Mini Higher Standard Deluxe Cream Blush Trio Set
Tell your S.O. to gift you this cream blush trio set if they want to keep you blushing.
Photo by Ulta
Lancome x The Louvre Richelieu Wing Face and Eyeshadow Palette
This face and eyeshadow palette will be hard to gift to anyone but I'm sure your bestie will love its opulence.
Photo by Ulta
Morphe 35TEW Tease The Season Artistry Palette
If your hairstylist is know for also putting together cute makeup looks, she'll love this festive eyeshadow palette.
e.l.f. Cosmetics All Day, Every Day Kit
This gift set is perfect for the person in your life who's always on the go and doesn't have time to put on a lot of makeup.
Photo by Gen See
Gen See Beauty GRWM Set
However, Gen See Beauty's GRWM gift set is the perfect gift for your younger sister who's in college. She may even film a mini tutorial and give you a huge shout-out!
Photo by Target
NYX Cosmetics Vivid Liner Duo Gift Set
I'm not sure who you'll gift this iconic eyeliner set to but I know I'm adding it to my personal 'treat yourself' list.
Lip Gift Sets
Photo by Sephora
Tower 28 Lip Drip Cookie Butter Lip Gloss Set
This beauty gift set guide wouldn't be complete without a lip gloss set.
Photo by Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
If you don't want lip gloss that has a buttery finish, Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Trio will give you the right amount of shine.
Photo by Sephora
INNBEAUTY Project Glaze For Days 4-Piece Lip Oil Set
Do you know someone who needs more lip oil? Gift them this set by INNBEAUTY.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lip Liner Trio Kit
Don't forget to throw in this mini lip liner kit with the lip oil from INNBEAUTY.
Photo by KOSAS
KOSAS Most Wanted Lipstick Set
If your bestie isn't a fan of lip gloss, gift her this lipstick set by KOSAS.
Bath & Body Gift Sets
Photo by Fresh
Fresh Milk Moisturizing Bodycare Gift Set
Your dad works hard and deserves something that's going to soothe his skin this year. This gift set will be a rewarding stocking stuffer for him.
Photo by Kohl's
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
What's that you smell? Oh, it's just the warm and inviting scent of Sol de Janeiro's famed Bum Bum cream in the form of a gift set.
Photo by Anthropologie
Philosophy Seasonal Shower Gel
If there's a part of you that loves seasonal shower gels, you can gladly gift yourself this set by Philosophy while imagining that Santa read your mind.
Image via Anthropologie
Butter London Nail Polish Gift Set
If your holiday OOTDs are going to be festive, keep your nails simple with the colors in this gift set.
Hair Gift Sets
Photo by Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty Bestsellers Bundle For Natural Hair
Natural Hair will need a lot of nurturing during fall and winter so be sure to surprise your work buddy with this bundle from Pattern Beauty.
Photo by Mielle Organics
Mielle Organics Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Hair Bundle
Or, you have the option of surprising her with Mielle Organic's nourishing hair bundle!
Image via Briogeo
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Remedies Kit
If your cousin is always complaining about hair damage, help her out with Briogeo's remedies kit.
Photo by Olaplex
Olaplex Strong Start Hair Kit
Olaplex is known for creating formulas that help strengthen one's hair. Don't forget to gift your sister or work buddy this set to complement their other hair products!
Fragrance Gift Sets
Photo by Credo Beauty
MOODEAUX Worthy IntenScenual Eau De Parfum
Before you scratch your head, I know this perfume isn't a part of a gift set. But, it's too d*mn good not to be included in this beauty gift guide. It's the perfect sweater weather fragrance to wear during Thanksgiving.
Image via REVOLVE
PHLUR 8 Piece Fragrance Discover Set
Then again, you can always gift someone this discover set by PHLUR if they haven't found their signature fragrance yet.
Photo by Walmart
Vince Camuto Fiori Perfume Gift Set
Do you know someone who can't get enough of soft, floral scents? Place this perfume gift set in their eager hands and watch them beam with joy!
Photo by Walmart
Kenneth Cole Cologne Gift Set
Don't forget about the men in your life! Gift a special someone this cologne gift set by Kenneth Cole. You may find you prefer for him to wear one over the other.
Which beauty gift sets do you have your eyes on? Let us know and subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday gift guides!
