20 Must-Get Items On Our Shopping Wish List This Week!
I basically always have a case of the shoppies — I can't help it! I digitally window shop from site to site, accumulating too many open tabs and even more things on my wish list. Instead of letting my fabulous finds collect dust on their online shelves, I'm here to share them with you! From fall boots to Taylor Swift-approved "It" girl bags, here's what's on my shopping wish list this week.
'Extra Dirty, Extra Olives' Dad Hat
If you know me, you know I love an extra dirty vodka martini. Pair that with a dad hat, and you've got the kitschy accessory of the season!
Perfect Match Flap Card Case
Speaking of martinis, this little wallet from Kate Spade is everything! KS has a ton of fun options if this design isn't your speed, though.
Open Edit Regina Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
I'm scared to get back to my ballet flat ways, but these shoes from Open Edit might just make it happen. I love the simple, chic design paired with the added (but tiny) flair of the Mary Jane strap.
Gazelle Bold Shoes
Chunky sneakers are still THAT girl, IMO. This fun take on a thicker heel will go great with jeans, dresses, or whatever else you dare to pair them with.
Court Culture Jimmy Vintage Unisex White Tee
Basketball season is back, and I honestly love repping my team. This fun tee for the Miami Heat is fire...get it? 😏🔥
Staud Tan Moon Bag
I just saw someone carrying this bag on the subway yesterday, and it looked SO good IRL.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
As the leaves (and temps) change, I'm definitely looking to add a little more elegance to my sweater drawer. This cashmere comes in really great seasonal colors, AND it's affordable!
Rains Curve Hooded Rain Jacket
In my experience, rain jackets tend to look so utilitarian. This cute option from Rains has a chic shape that won't detract from your outfit, but will keep you dry! A definite need for the rainier months!
Aupen Nirvana
I saw Taylor Swift carrying the Aupen Nirvana, so I have to buy the Aupen Nirvana...obviously.
Nike Sportswear Women's Phoenix Fleece High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants
I've yet to find sweats that look stylish on me. Anything with a synched ankle looks like pantaloons, and anything else just ends up looking frumpy. I love how this pair from Nike are relaxed with a more tailored look!
Franco Sarto Katherine Knee High Boot
I'm in desperate need of new knee-high boots, and these pointed-toe Franco Sarto boots are on the top of my list.
Vince Camuto Hamden Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
There's something so classic about a slingback heel. This pair from Vince Camuto take that notion and elevate it for fall with the shorter block heel, pointed toe, and mahogany color.
Polène Tonca
I can't stop coveting Polène bags, and the Tonca is no exception. The shape is understated enough to go with anything, but the asymmetry adds a little something special to your look!
UGG Women's Tasman Slipper
I mean, these are everywhere right now. Need I say more?
Ana Luisa Celeste Crescent Moon Huggie Hoops
While I tend to wear gold hoops on a daily basis, these huggies from Ana Luisa are dainty, simple, and wonderfully witchy. Definitely need!
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Calling all hot sleepers — Lunya pajamas really are that girl! Most matching jammies cling and keep me hot all night, but my Washable Silk Set from Lunya never does. Hoping to add this Tee Set to my dresser soon!
Alohas Luke Red Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Okay, so it's clear that maybe I'm not so reticent to the return of ballet flats. This triple strapped red pair from Aloha are everything — and everything from Aloha is made-to-order, making these a more sustainable choice!
Hill House Home The Tulle Ellie Nap Dress
The Nap Dress took the world by storm a few years ago, but the tulle option takes that to a new level. It's sexy, girly, frilly, and fun!
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Cutout Tunic Mini Dress
I'm already plotting what I wanna wear to Thanksgiving dinner. This dress from Anthropologie is the perfect fall palette, and both the back and neck lines are gorgeous!
ASOS Design Pleated Mini Skirt
Ever since Mary Kate and Ashley had their clothing line at Walmart, I've searched for a pleated skirt that will actually cover my butt. Usually, the pleats flip out and my booty is out there. This skirt from ASOS is a little longer, and the pleats aren't as flippy, so it seems to be my sartorial saving grace!
Header image via Aupen, Kirty Studio, Norstrom, ASOS
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.