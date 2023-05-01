The Best Beauty + Wellness Gifts For All The Moms In Your Life
If there’s anyone who needs a wellness day, it’s mamas everywhere on Mother’s Day and every day after that. Treat her to brunch, send her off on a spa day (with you in tow, ofc), and give her a gift that will make her look and feel her best year-round.
We curated our favorite beauty and wellness gifts from our favorite new app, Ibotta, so you can score cash back every time you shop. Find so many of your favorite brands like Anthropologie, Sephora, H&M, Airbnb, Target, and tons of grocery stores on Ibotta, ready to give you cash back. It’s like a gift for you too! From new sleepwear to skincare to getaway discounts and activewear, these $60-and-under gifts will remind her how much she’s loved and appreciated and deserves a day to chill.
Gap Tencel Modal Pajama Dress ($50)
Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
A pajama dress in warmer months is an easy bed-to-breakfast transition piece. Made from a sustainable and soft modal fabric, this racerback nightie has a bit of stretch too to keep mom feeling comfy and cute day or night.
Photo by Kelsey Curtis on Unsplash
Hotels.com gift certificate ($10+)
Earn 5% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Give mom the key to her next getaway with a hotel gift card. You can help with the cost to a dreamy resort while scoring a little cash back too.
Soma Intimates Cool Nights Eye Mask ($15)
Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Mom needs her shuteye. This padded eye mask fully blocks the light and soothes her to sleep with a cool-to-touch fabric.
The Body Shop Hydrate & Quench Skincare Kit ($38)
Earn 10% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Treat mom to a vitamin E-based moisturizing cream and mist to help her hydrate and protect from moisture loss. The box is FSC-certified and handmade through a fair trade collective.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer ($60)
Earn up to 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
This morning time saver helps mom style faster, prevent heat damage, detangle, and get a volume boost in her at-home blowout.
Homedics Therapist Select Prime Percussion Massager ($60)
Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
She can have a deep tissue massage any time, any day with this cordless massager that tracks five different speeds.
Glossier Makeup Set ($44)
Earn 3.5% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
This trio includes everything the time-strapped mom needs to get her daily makeup on: an eyebrow grooming brush, a glowy gel cream to blush her cheeks, and a lifting mascara. She’ll be ready in just 5 minutes!
Under Armour Women's UA Tech Twist Tank ($22)
Earn up to 10% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
A new sporty tank will inspire her to make it to her favorite workout in style.
NAUTICA T300 True Wireless Earbuds ($30)
Earn up to 3% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
She can chill with a new podcast or audiobook or get moving for a little me-time with these wireless earbuds.
Parachute Unisex Soft Rib Robe ($60)
Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
We’re all for the robe being totally appropriate school drop-off attire. This super soft one feels like a hug she won’t ever want to take off. And thanks to our friends at Ibotta, you can score 2 percent cash back when you order through the app!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.Happy Mother's Day!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.