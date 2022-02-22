Here's The Skincare Brand That's Most Popular In Your State
There are so many skincare brands and ingredients out there that it can be tough to figure out which ones work for you — or to even know where to start! While everyone's skin is different (meaning the products that work for you might be different than the ones that work for someone else), recommendations are a great way to find new products and figure out how to apply them.
We got to check out Dermstore's report on the most popular skin care brands in each state. With beauty gurus turning to skincare over makeup these days for their preferred beauty routines, it's never been a better time to figure out which products work for you!
15 States: CeraVe
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($6+)
CeraVe is a brand that truly lives up to the TikTok hype, which is why it's the go-to skincare brand for beauty lovers in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It's calming, gentle, and helps build your skin's protective barrier back up. The hyaluronic acid in this hypoallergenic lotion helps keep your skin moisturized, and you also can use it on more than just your face! Moisturize your arms, hands, and legs too.
You can also try:
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($20)
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($4+)
30 States: SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid ($166)
You can't go wrong with a recommendation from Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, AND Washington! This USA-made skincare brand uses science to improve the health of your skin, and their formulas have decades of skin cancer research behind them. This serum in particular will protect your skin and helps with wrinkles, firmness, *and* brightening — all in one.
You can also try:
Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 ($130)
Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier (H.A.) ($102)
Hydrating B5 Gel ($83)
Georgia + Idaho: Elta MD
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($39)
We know how important sunscreen is in your daily routine, and it's great to have a brand that's almost entirely focused on sun protection. EltaMD started out as an ointment used by farmers in Switzerland, but it didn't take long for people around the world to start using it! On top of protecting your skin from the sun, this tinted facial sunscreen calms inflammation and helps with hyperpigmentation.
You can also try:
EltaMD Renew Eye Gel ($57)
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser ($28)
South Carolina: Obagi Medical
Obagi Medical Hydrate Facial Moisturizer ($52)
Obagi is all about unlocking your skin's full potential. The Hydrate Facial Moisturizer is non-irritating and has been allergy-tested to make sure it doesn't have any negative effects on your skin. In addition to helping your skin keep its moisture, it also releases active compounds to keep your skin fresh and healthy.
You can also try:
Obagi Medical Retinol 1.0 ($78)
Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20% ($137)
South Dakota + Wyoming: bareMinerals
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 ($33)
The great thing about bareMinerals is that they're cruelty-free and clean (they've banned more than 2,500 ingredients that are already illegal in Europe) and their makeup is made with formulas that been proven to improve skin. This loose powder will give you lightweight coverage while keeping your skin bright!
You can also try:
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer($34)
bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick ($20)
Does your favorite skincare brand match your state's? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more beauty inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Our Favorite Natural Skincare Brand Launches Our New Go-To ... ›
- Hot French Skincare Brand Embryolisse Launches at Target - Brit + Co ›
- How the Founders of Rodan + Fields Built a Billion Dollar Skincare ... ›
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Debut ... ›
- 5 Beauty Brands Every Skincare Newbie Needs to Know - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!