Proof That Warm Neutrals Will Be The Biggest Home Trend Of 2023
Natural, organic, sculptural decor has been en vogue for a few years thanks to inspiring designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel and Leanne Ford. And it’s not going away. In fact, it’s just warming up. “The use of warmer wood tones and an earthy color palette in furniture and fabric will continue to rise going into 2023,” says Krisha Salud, director of interiors at NYC-based StudioLAB.
Rooms that bring in warm neutral paint colors and furniture are not only on trend but tend to be more inviting, cozier. While everyone loves a modern kitchen, for example, “the cold, impersonal feeling often deters homeowners from taking the plunge,” says Bob Bakes with Paul Kropp, co-founders, Bakes & Kropp. “In response, we’ve refined what we are dubbing Soft Modern kitchen design – an approach that layers warm elements to soften that feeling.”
"Soft blush pinks and corals will be big in 2023 as designers move away from all white and grey decor," says Jerad Gardemal, principal designer + owner at Baton Rouge-based JF Gardemal Designs.
In fact, a recent trend report by Houzz found that homeowners are asking for a warm and soft style that’s restful and relaxing. Think light woods, muted tile, subdued patterns and warm bronze and brass finishes. Want to get the look with a gradual upgrade? Check out these Warm Neutral paint color and decor shots that we’re Pinning, saving, and bookmarking this season.
J Turnbow Photography
This living room by Urbanology Designs pairs subtle hues and textures from leather, metal and hide, that warm up the room and add interesting layers.
Natalie Pigliacampo Photography
"Warm neutrals are a great way to give spaces a comfortable sunny feeling. I always look for ways to subtly contrast the warmth, says Colorado-based designer Amy Pigliacampo. You can do this with texture, cooler wood tones like walnut, succulents or small pops of blue, gray, lavender and soft green.
Natalie Pigliacampo Photography
"I also like to include modern white elements to give structure and add a little juxtaposition to bohemian elements like cane, rattan and high pile rugs," adds Pigliacampo.
Photo by Erin Kelly
Leanne Ford added terra cotta and brass accents to warm up this kitchen. Dried hydrangeas and a vintage painting also add layers of warm texture and interest.
Courtesy of Sarah Stacey
Austin-based designer Sarah Stacey brings in one rich accent in a warmer hue to brighten this neutral bedroom.
Lance Gerber Photography
Joshua Smith, principal designer + founder at Joshua Smith Inc. warms up this neutral bedroom with texture and a pop of gold.
Courtesy of Christopher Peacock
This Christopher Peacock kitchen design uses warm woods and brass to complement the stone grays.
Instagram Inspiration: Warm Neutrals
Pair with white for higher contrast.
Dreamy pinks and view.
Studio McGee brings in warm florals to brighten this neutral space.
Here are tones to go for if you're coveting this look.
Take cues from Erika Carlock's warm neutral and so lovely space.
Rustic tables add instant warmth.
Consider it for baby's room too!
So sweet with the neutral gingham and rust-colored tent.
Outdoors warm neutrals give a modern, desert vibe.
Warm Neutral Paint Colors
Benjamin Moore Rose Accent 11771177
Back Drop Palo Santo
You can also order a Warm Neutral color palette or the whole house on Etsy.
Shop Warm Neutrals
This Ventura Wallpaper would be a fun way to warm up and liven a neutral space.
Minna has beautiful soft goods that come in deliciously warm colors.
This Etsy Wall Hanging leans warmest in a warm-leaning space. A great way to add texture!
Warm woods, like these West Elm Bowls and Vases, give off a beautiful aesthetic too.
This Checkered Rug in blush and cream warms a space in more ways than one.
Would you try warm neutral paint colors and decor in your home? Subscribe to our newsletter and visit our Home space for more decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.