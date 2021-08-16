12 Home Paint Colors We're Loving for Fall
With fall just around the corner, many of us are feeling the pull to spruce up our homes with fresh color, fresh scents, and fresh decor. While it might not quite be pumpkin spice season yet, it *is* a good time to embrace earthy yet bold colors, whether in your wardrobe or on the walls of your home.
If, just like the leaves outside, you're feeling like a change (see what we did there?) switch things up with a bold — or neutral, if that's your jam — new paint color for your living space. Here are some of our top picks for fall, no matter your interior design style preferences.
Artsy and Eclectic
FLOWER Home Paint Terracotta Coral ($39)
Drew Barrymore has always rocked the epitome of hippie-inspired style, and that's why we're so excited she's created FLOWER Home Paint, a line of low odor, zero VOC paints available at Walmart.com. Terracotta Coral is that perfect blend of warm, bold, and comforting... it's pretty much *perfect* for eclectic spaces.
Clare Deep Dive ($59)
Take a dive into the depths of the ocean with this saturated blue-green hue. Perfect for walls that display art, Deep Dive will really make a statement and allow all the colors of your decor to POP.
FLOWER Home Paint Midnight Blue ($39)
This oh-so-indigo purple-blue paint will have you feeling ALL the feels. Decorate with gold accents to provide contrast against this rich tone, and get ready to enjoy a space that's both artsy and calming.
BACKDROP Home Pretty Ugly ($65)
Olive tones like this one work any time of the year, but they're especially apt for fall weather. We're *obsessed* with the idea of using olive green paint in a retro-inspired, '70s era space.
Bright and Sunny
FLOWER Home Paint Lemon Yellow ($39)
Just because fall is rolling in doesn't mean the color of sunshine goes away. In fact, what screams fall more than rich gold tones? This warm yellow hue is sure to brighten your day every time you walk into the room.
BACKDROP Home Aperitivo Hour ($59)
This deep, earthy peach is the stuff of ceramic pots and chalky clay. But it's also lighthearted and bright, with an inherent warmth that would pair perfectly with an open-air, Mediterranean-inspired style.
FLOWER Home Paint Bubblegum Pink ($39)
Thought pink could only work in kids' rooms? Think again. This saturated pink is just modern enough to be fully grown up and super stylish. Use it as the icing on the cake for rooms with fluffy white pillows, wispy gauze curtains, and Victorian-inspired vintage decor.
BACKDROP Home Barragán-Cito ($65)
Inspired by Mexican architect Luis Barragán, this FABULOUS electric pink isn't for the faint of heart. But it is absolutely perfect for fearless decorators who want to brighten up their space and add a certain va-va-voom.
Nice and Neutral
BACKDROP Home Modern Love ($59)
Who said neutrals have to be boring? This soft, muted pink is anything but. Add a gallery wall atop this dreamy subtle hue for a fully romantic and sepia-toned look.
FLOWER Home Paint Oyster ($39)
Looking for a neutral color for your walls that's more on the cool-toned side? This hue isn't a true white... it has hints of grey that will help pull your look together without dragging it down.
Clare Beigeing ($59)
Anything but drab, this modern take on beige brings all of the warmth without any of the blah. It's subtle and muted, lending a classic vibe to any room where it appears.
FLOWER Home Paint Toasted Almond ($39)
Almond tones are earthy, gentle, and sweet, and this hue from FLOWER is no exception. Pair it with colorful art prints or patterned linens, and every color in your home will pop against this gorgeous neutral backdrop.
