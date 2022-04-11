Paint Colors For Every Room In Your Home, Depending On How You Want To Feel
When you're redesigning your home, decor and furniture play a big role in how a space makes you feel, but don't underestimate the power that paint colors have on your mood. Since looking at certain colors affect your emotions and your mind, you have the chance to determine how a space makes you feel. Interior designers often select certain colors depending on the kind of feel they want to evoke in each room of a home or office space. Let's get into the basics!
Bedroom — Purple
We spend a lot of time dreaming in our bedrooms, so we want to paints the walls a color that's going to make us feel calm and creative at the same time. Purple is often associated with royalty so it's the perfect pick for a queen like you ;).
If you want to feel romantic... pick an understated shade like lilac. The lighter finish is more toned down and will look amazing when the sun comes through the windows in the morning!
If you want to feel powerful... go with a deep purple that's eye catching. Darker, vivid shades of purple will make you feel more sophisticated and elegant.
Living Room — Green Paint Colors
Green is one of the trendiest colors of 2022, and is an easy way to make your living room feel chic. Paint leafy designs, or layer different greens for visual depth. A bold green wall can also increase your energy, which makes it a great option for early risers.
If you want to feel elegant... go for a pure, deep shade of green that will make your room look stylish and on-trend. A little goes a long way!
If you want to feel laid-back... a faded sage will help you relax on movie nights while still offering a dose of color.
Home Office — Blue
The calming nature of blue is a great option for your office. It might just take the edge off some of your stress, and you'll be able to stay focused without the distraction of crazy paint colors!
If you want to feel calm... a shade of powder blue is a classy choice that's so understated, it feels like a whole new kind of neutral.
If you want to feel productive... go for a royal blue that will keep you engaged without overwhelming your senses.
Kitchen — White
Kitchens are the place for experimenting with recipes and preparing Sunday brunch, and white walls will give you the space to have fun with colorful kitchen accessories and plants.
The main thing you want to keep in mind when choosing white walls is the undertone of your paint color, because that can have a huge impact on how the room ends up looking. Interior designer Laura McGarity recommends recommends using the lightest shade on a paint swatch that matches your space to figure out which undertones look the best.
Bathroom — Shades Of Pink
Considering bathrooms are a space for bubble baths and trying out new beauty looks, you'll want walls that make you feel renewed without leaving you bored.
If you want to feel refreshed... choose a less saturated, pale pink that's equal parts subtle and romantic.
If you want to feel fun... pick a highly-pigmented, punchy pink that has as much personality as you do!
