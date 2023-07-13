6 Important Things To Remember Before "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Returns Tomorrow
Grab your best blanket, most delicious snack, and your favorite Taylor Swift CD because The Summer I Turned Pretty is back! This season is going to be full of even more drama and romance than last year as Belly, Jeremiah, Steven, and Conrad continue to grow up.
The Prime Video series is dropping the first three episodes of season two on July 14, and here's everything you need to remember before you binge watch all three in one sitting ;). Obviously, there will be spoilers ahead so if you haven't finished season one yet...why not?!
Conrad and Belly Kissed
Image via Peter Taylor/Prime Video
As a Conrad girlie, this is absolutely the most crucial piece of info if you ask me. After crushing on Conrad for ten years (plus almost kissing him on the dock on Fourth of July, my favorite scene!!) Belly finally gets to kiss him at the end of the season, with "This Love (Taylor's Version)" playing in the background. Who wouldn't swoon?
It's a moment that feels earned after a season of both teens making eyes at each other, joking with each other, and even fighting. I haven't read the second book in The Summer I Turned Pretty series (meaning I only know a few details about what the second season *could* feature), but I'm excited to see how this relationship unfolds — even though it will probably include more heartache.
...But She Also Kissed Jeremiah
Before having her beach moment with Conrad, Jeremiah expressed his romantic feelings for Belly and kissed her in the pool. Belly, girl, I totally understand because I'd have a hard time picking between them, too. I'm definitely expecting this to make things a little bit messier this season as all three navigate their feelings. Because after all, if my sister and I can have a serious fight about wearing the same outfit, I can only imagine what a fight about the same crush would look like.
Belly Broke Up With Cam
Image via Peter Taylor/Prime Video
At the beginning of the show, Belly starts dating a boy named Cam (who is so cute and so sweet, we love him) but decides to call it off when she realizes just how much she still cares about Conrad. Even though these two aren't together anymore, actor David Iacono is still in season two. I'm very excited to see how he plays into the dynamics of the group!
Taylor and Steven
During episode three of The Summer I Turned Pretty, during a house party, Steven and Belly's best friend Taylor hook up in a random bedroom. It definitely surprised me the first time I watched it, even though it turns out Taylor's had a massive crush on Steven for years.
After the announcement that Minnie Mills (who played Steven's girlfriend Shayla on the show) wasn't returning for season two, and the trailer for this season showed Steven and Taylor dancing, I'm thinking we'll see these two together a lot more this season.
Susannah Is Sick...
Image via Dana Hawley/Prime Video
In the most devastating scene from last year, we find out along with Belly and the boys that Susannah, who basically serves as Belly's additional mother, has cancer again. At the very end of the finale, she agrees to do a trial treatment (something she had originally been against) and then the episode was over, leaving me to wonder what in the world was going to happen. Susannah is such an important part of the story! I want her to be okay!
Everyone did such a great job with the material during this scene — Lola Tung's performance made me weep — and I don't know if I'll ever be able to hear "Funeral" by Phoebe Bridgers without crying ever again.
...And Everyone Knows
As viewers, we find out Susannah has cancer in the third episode, but none of the kids know except Conrad. When Jeremiah finds Susannah's emails about the trial treatment in the finale, the truth finally comes out, and neither Conrad nor Laurel have to carry the burden on their own anymore.
This also brings up a very important question in my mind: will Conrad be a little less moody this season? Because he was carrying his mom's secret on his own, he dropped out of sports and spent all summer as a loner. If he just naturally has a serious personality I know he won't do a complete 180, but I just want him to be happy!
What are you most excited about in this season of The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show? Tell us in the comments!
Header image via Peter Taylor/Prime Video
