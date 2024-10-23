Curb Your Road Rage! The Official 'Beef' Season 2 Cast Features Charles Melton & Carey Mulligan.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Without a doubt, the best TV shows of 2023 included the emotional end to the Succession saga, as well as the beginning of my attachment to Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us. I got cozy thanks to Sullivan's Crossing and became even more obsessed with The Bear, but the one show I never saw coming was Beef.
The series picked up awards left and right (hello Emmys and SAG Awards!), and thank goodness, we don't have to say goodbye just yet because Beef season 2 is officially on its way! You might be wondering, 'Isn't Beef a limited series?' It was supposed to be — but the internet's obsession pushed Netflix to renew it. Before you catch up on the best new TV shows of 2024, here's everything we know about Beef season 2.
- Beef was a standout TV show of 2023 — and Beef season 2 is on its way!
- The Netflix hit will feature two feuding couples, doubling the drama.
- Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac, and Carey Mulligan will lead the Beef season 2 cast.
Will there be a season 2 of Beef?
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
Yes, we're getting a Beef season 2! After waiting to hear whether the show would be back for another installment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news on October 22. The sophomore season will feature eight 30-minute episodes.
Who's in the Beef season 2 cast?
Mike Coppola/Arturo Holmes/Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI
Beef Season 2 Cast
This is the craziest part of all: Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will play one of the feuding couples, with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan as the other. This is an absolutely insane cast to see onscreen together, and I cannot wait to see how they balance soft-spoken, graceful moments with over-the-top drama. Beef season 2 is going to be as good as its predecessor — if not better.
What is Beef season 2 about?
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
Beef Season 2 Plot
THR also reports that Beef season 2 will follow a young couple (assuming that's Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) who sees a crazy fight between their boss and his wife, “triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”
When is Beef season 2 coming out?
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
Beef Season 2 Release Date
We don't have an official release date for Beef season 2 yet, but considering season 1 started filming in April of 2022 and released in April of 2023, we could see the second season as early as winter 2025.
How many seasons and episodes of Beef are there?
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
Right now, there is one season of Beef comprised of 10 episodes. Beef season 2 will feature eight 30-minute episodes.
Where can I watch Beef?
Andrew Cooper/Netflix
You can watch all ten episodes of Beef season 1 on Netflix now! You can also watch Unpacking BEEF | Inside the Season Finale and Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Break Down A Scene From BEEF on YouTube for the behind-the-scenes info you've been craving.
What do you want to see in Beef season 2? Let us know on Facebook!
This post has been updated.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!