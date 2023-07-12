Emmy Nominations 2023: "Vanderpump Rules," "Wednesday," And "Daisy Jones" Are All Up For Big Awards
TV lovers, our favorite time of year is here: Emmy season! With phenomenal television shows like The Last of Us and Only Murders in the Building, and outstanding work both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, 2023 might just be one of the toughest competitions yet. While there are some serious snubs (how did Elizabeth Olsen not get nominated?!), a lot of our favorites did make the list (Jenna Ortega! Keke Palmer!). Keep reading to see if your go-to show or actor got an Emmy nod.
The 2023 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharp, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Blackbird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Blackbird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
- Steve Harvey, Family Feud
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
- Keke Palmer, Password
- Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Lizzo: Live in Concert
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
- Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
- United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
