The 19+ Best TV Shows Of 2023
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We'll say it now: 2023 will go down in history as one of the best years of television. From gripping thrillers to hilarious comedies and old school teen dramas, there was something for every single kind of TV lover and we absolutely could not get enough. While you catch up on all the best fall movies (and, who are we kidding, Christmas movies too!), here are the best TV shows of 2023 that you *have* to watch if you haven't seen them yet.
The Last Of Us: Season 1
Forget 2023, The Last of Us is one of the best TV shows we've seen...ever. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann started off the development process with the words "This is a love story, and that's not good." This show (which is being considered the best video game adaptation of all time) follows smuggler Joel and teenager Ellie as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic American, and focuses mainly on love — and what you'll do for the people you love.
"This is one of the best shows I've ever watched," says Assistant Editor Chloe Williams. "I don't know if I've genuinely sat down every single week like that, and I know I haven't been that invested in characters in a very long time. It was such a good bonding experience with my roommates."
Sullivan's Crossing: Season 1
We know y'all love Gilmore Girls, and this is the *perfect* show to watch after you finish your annual, and er, virtual, Stars Hollow visit. Sullivan's Crossing's Maggie has to return to the titular hometown after her Boston medical career implodes, and it's got everything we love about a comfort show: a small town, deep relationships, and fun traditions.
Queen Charlotte
We didn't technically get a new season ofBridgerton this year, but we did get this prequel series that follows Queen Charlotte as she joins the royal family. The show ended up being one of Netflix most-viewed series, and it's one of our team's favorites.
"It's a super interesting and semi-accurate historical deep dive into the real-life monarch, and the origin story/rise of the show's best (fictional) character," says Social Lead Mallory Levy. "I also appreciated the thoughtful and open-minded re-imagining of racial relations and equality, which we rarely get right in other shows and movies — let alone in real life hundreds of years later."
The Bear: Season 2
The Bear Season 2 doesn't just maintain the viewers' connection to the first season — it strengthens it. Watching Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the rest of the chefs prep opening their new restaurant comes with its fair share of challenges, but it's actually very rewarding to see the way they stick together through everything (even if they argue along the way). "The cameos, the performances, the continued heart of it all — stunning," says Editor Haley Sprankle.
Platonic
In Platonic, former BFF's Seth Rogen's Will and Rose Byrne's Sylvia haven't spoken in a long time. But after they reconnect, their friendship becomes even better — and more consuming — than it was before. If this one flew under your radar, you need to add it to your watchlist ASAP. "Super funny [and a] super fun take on men and women being friends," Editor Haley Sprankle says.
Vanderpump Rules: Season 10
Reality TV and Ariana Madix fans got quite the chaotic treat with Vanderpump Rules Season 10 (and its reunion). Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney got divorced, and Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ended their relationship. We're definitely going to need a refresher before Season 11 premieres.
Outer Banks: Season 3
This season of Outer Banks was more intense than ever, and in addition to some truly insane plot lines (like taking the OBX treasure hunt to El Durado??), JJ and Kiara fans *finally* got to see their favorite couple act on their feelings for each other. Assistant Editor Chloe Williams will never stop watching the show, especially since she's from the Outer Banks! Check out our interview with costume designer Emmie Holmes before Season 4 drops!
The Righteous Gemstones: Season 3
This family comedy is the perfect balance of social commentary and humor, and this season, the world-famous Gemstone family is arguing over the direction they want their church to go. Eli's scaling back his involvement, while Judy returns from tour with a secret. "So funny," says Editor Haley Sprankle. "So good at satire without mean-spirited mimicry."
The Golden Bachelor: Season 1
The Golden Bachelor — which set out to “showcase a whole new kind of love story" — might be our favorite show in the Bachelor universe. It allows women with a whole different set of life experiences the chance to find love, and there are so many heartwarming, honest conversations that our team cries every time we watch it.
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2
We didn't think this teen drama could get any better, and then Season 2 dropped. After Susannah's cancer diagnosis, the stakes are higher than ever, and the way that Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, Steven, and Taylor deal with the beauty, stress, and drama of being a teenager is too good to pass up. Plus playing "Invisible String" and "Snow On The Beach" by Taylor Swift in contrasting scenes? We lost our minds. Check out our guide to the IRL Cousins Beach, Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as everything you missed in the finale, before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3premieres!
The Diplomat: Season 1
Head of Content Alison Ives loved The Diplomat, which follows US ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) on her new high-profile job to the United Kingdom. Since it deals so much with politics, it's perfect for viewers who love both workplace rom-coms and thrillers
"[Wyler is] calling all the shots, navigating international crises, and guiding intense negotiations with war-hungry global leaders (read: men) to de-escalate global conflict," Alison says. "Wyler is the definition of bad*ss and I love seeing women centered in power in an authentic and empowering way. Plus, there’s some fun relationship drama thrown in the mix with her rocky marriage to Hal Wyler, played by actor Rufus Sewell. It’s a must-watch."
Succession: Season 4
The final season of Successiondoes what it does best: bringing the Roy kids to their absolute limits. They're all toeing the line between harmony and losing control as their aging father has to decide what direction to take the business, and the stakes have never been higher. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you might also yell at your TV.
The Morning Show: Season 3
There's a lot going on in the newest season of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show. A tech titan is beginning to show interest in UBA (yikes!), and it forces new alliances to form — while testing old loyalties at the same time. "They do a great job of making relevant, news-related plot lines without pushing," Editor Haley Sprankle says.
Daisy Jones & The Six
This documentary-style show is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel of the same name, and stars Riley Keough as the titular character. If you're a fan of romance, drama, and 1970s Rock 'n' Roll (plus 1970s styles like crochet), then there's a *very* good chance you'll want to watch this series in one sitting!
Dancing With The Stars: Season 32
Dancing with the Stars has its most exciting cast in years, and we're loving all of the competition. Every dance has so much heart to it, and with talented celebs, incredible costumes, and jaw-dropping eliminations, it continues to have all the ingredients needed for a captivating show.
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
The final season of Never Have I Ever was incredible, to say the least. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan)pulls at all of our heartstrings, and from her crush ignoring her to the chaos of senior year, all the issues she deals with in every episode really hit home. It's got both humor and depth, which we'll always say yes to in a TV show!
"There are few things I love more than a teen dramedy, and this is one that hit all the right marks and stayed strong throughout its full run," Social Lead Mallory Levy says. In addition to everything Devi overcomes, the characters also experience some serious growth. "Plus, the representation on this show is some of the best I've ever seen, without being heavy-handed!"
The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 14
It’s out with the old and in with the new in the Big Apple in TheReal Housewives of New York City Season 14, and it features all our favorite reality TV staples: stunning homes, fabulous women, and sparkling outfits. This also marks a new start for the RHONY as it welcomes a whole new — and fabulous — cast.
Love In Fairhope
This is reality TV like you've never seen it. Hello Sunshine's Love in Fairhope marries fantasy with reality, which creates both a unique experience for the cast and for us as viewers. It features five women from four different generations as they navigate new beginnings, second chances, breakups, revelations. Yes, please!
Lessons In Chemistry
The Marvelsstar Brie Larson stuns as Elizabeth Zott, a scientist confined to the restrictions of the 1950s. From working in a lab to using science to perfect her lasagna, Elizabeth applies data, intention, and heart to everything she does. Beyond the story itself, the production (like the color palette and framing) are absolutely gorgeous.
Other Best TV Shows Of 2023
- Beef
- Fall of the House of User
- Ahsoka
- Ted Lasso
- Shadow and Bone
- Yellowjackets
- The Crowded Room
- Only Murders in the Building
What's your pick for the best TV show of 2023? Let us know in the comments!
