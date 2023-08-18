Miley Cyrus To Premiere New Song "Used To Be Young" With TV Special
Stop the presses! After being silent on Instagram for almost three months, Miley Cyrus announced she's releasing a new song and a televised special. Before her brief Instagram hiatus, she detailed why she's done with arena tours and fans ultimately chose to respect her decision. We'll always support a self carequeen, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't overjoyed we'll hear new music from her soon.
Prior to this, Cyrus's 8th album — Endless Summer Vacation — hit stores in March and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Frankly, we're still singing along to "Flowers." If you're still singing along to Endless Summer Vacation (no judgement), stay tuned for everything we know about her new song and special.
What's the name of the Miley Cyrus's new song?
Miley's new song is titled "Used to Be Young" with the acronym "U2BY."
Who is Miley dedicating her new song to?
She wrote "This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME" in first announcement video's caption on Instagram.
When will "Used To Be Young" be released?
Ironically, Cyrus is releasing "Used to Be Young" the same day Selena Gomez will be releasing new music - August 25th. Although the two singers aren't embroiled in beef, a hilarious TikTok video shared a clip from Season 2, Episode 13 of Hannah Montana. The two stars' characters can be seen trading shady quips while on the fictionalized TV show The Real Deal.
As far as we're concerned, we're planning to listen to both of their singles next Friday!
When will Miley's televised special be released?
Eager fans will be able to watch the special on August 24th at 10:00 p.m.
What will Miley's televised special be about?
It will be a feature-length interview where Cyrus will dive into the first 30 years of her life.
What have fans been saying about Miley's announcement?
Fans are mostly thrilled and are having a field day with the fact they'll receive music from two of their favorite artists on the same day. Even Instagram's account commented "! everyone remain calm !" on the first announcement video.
We can't wait to learn the lyrics to "Used to Be Young" but we'll remain as calm as Instagram told us to. Stay tuned for more updates!
Header image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.