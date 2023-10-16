22 Charming Advent Calendars For Spreading (Early) Holiday Cheer
The holidays – believe it or not – are right around the corner, so it’s time to start your shopping before it creeps up on you. Unlock the magic of snowy mornings and cozy candle-lit evenings by gifting advent calendars to the ones you hold dear. These countdowns are more than just a way to measure the days before the holidays – they deliver a daily dose of joy, surprise, and of course, anticipation. Presenting: the best advent calendars for gifting this year – from food, to beauty, pop culture to hobbies, and everything in between.
Food Advent Calendars
Compartés Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar
Filled with 24 tasty little treats, this advent calendar immerses you in Compartés' handcrafted chocolate culture. And who wouldn't want a little nibble every day?
Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar
The ultimate (and spirited) gift for the drink lover in your life, this offering from Woodford Reserve presents a different element for eight days straight.
Lady M Festive Delights Advent Calendar
This elegant design boasts a medley of Christmas ornaments, candles, and tons of candy.
Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Tasting Collection 24-Piece Advent Calendar
Fill someone's December of sweets with this candy-forward advent calendar. Don't worry – they'll get a taste of everything from chocolates to gummies.
In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
Calling all winos! This advent calendar has 24 different varieties to accompany your sipping journey.
Bonne Maman Jam 24-Day Advent Calendar
Craft a new dish every day of December using the contents of the tiny jars that are included in this adorable, jammy advent calendar.
Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Advent Calendar
Prefer tea over coffee? This loose-leaf tea advent calendar will keep you cozy and warm all month long.
Beauty Advent Calendars
LUSH Advent Calendar
Self care doesn't stop for the sake of others! If you're looking for an excuse to gift an advent calendar to yourself this season, this pick from LUSH is it.
Body & Earth 24 Pieces of Bath Set Christmas Advent Calendar
Each of the 24 pieces in this set helps elevate bathtime!
Cult Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar
This beauty-filled advent calendar has everything the beauty-lover would want, from makeup to skincare.
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Grab this set from Sephora to treat your recipient to something truly special – all at a nice value, too.
Pop Culture Advent Calendars
Elf Advent Calendar
The movie Elf always helps us usher in the holiday season, so why not pair your Christmas movie marathon with some Buddy-backed treats in this advent calendar?
Harry Potter Advent Calendar
The Harry Potter saga is a must-watch in the wintertime. As the holidays approach, surprise your favorite Slytherin with this sweet pick.
The Grinch Advent Calendar
When candy's involved, spirits are high – meaning there's no way the Grinch is stealing Christmas this year!
Hello Kitty Advent Calendar
The teens (or just the Hello Kitty-loving gals in your life) will adore this girly advent calendar.
Activity-Based Advent Calendars
Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
Each compartment on this advent calendar brings forth a tiny puzzle to solve each day leading up to the holiday! Winter boredom who?
12 Days of FabFitFun Advent Calendar
This design from FabFitFun brings a new surprise each day, all in the name of self care.
American Girl Advent Calendar
If you're shopping for the younger (or nostalgic) crowd, this American Girl advent calendar is sure to spark joy for the doll-havers.
waterdrop Advent Calendar
Keep your giftee hydrated with this advent calendar that's focused on all things drink. In the H2O sense, that is. It's filled with add-to-water flavor packs and water bottle accessories!
Pet Advent Calendars
Merry Makings Dog Chews Advent Calendar
For the furry friend, this is one massive treat. Just make sure they don't get into all of it at once!
Merry Makings 12-Day Catnip Advent Calendar
Felines don't have to miss out on the fun, either! This advent calendar is packed with catnip bites to keep your pal going.
Williams-Sonoma Dog Advent Calendar
A treat a day sounds like a pretty good deal for any pet!
Sign up for our newsletter for more holiday picks!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via LUSH.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.