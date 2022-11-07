These Colorful Advent Calendars Make Every Day Of December A Holiday
We all know how hard it is counting down the days until Christmas, Hanukkah, or even New Year's Eve. Waiting around for one day can feel like staring at a pot of water that needs to boil. But we have good news for you: The most colorful and fun advent calendars of 2022 are here!
These picks will make passing the time in December more fun than ever, and they include makeup, food, and even jewelry so that no matter what aesthetic you've got right now (because let's face it, aesthetics are ever-changing) or what's on your wish list, there's something for you. Keep scrolling to figure out which advent calendar to grab before the end of the month so you can kick December off with a bang.
Molly J. The Advent Calendar ($99)
This advent calendar includes 24 handcrafted gumdrops (12 flavors in total) that are infused with CBD for a festive snack that will also help you take the edge off. This would be a great addition to your evenings, especially if there's hot chocolate involved.
Sugarfina Candy Carousel Calendar ($195, was $250)
Calendars aren't necessarily exciting in and of themselves, which makes this take on the concept so much more fun. Add a little bit of fair excitement to your living room with this keepsake carousel. Not only does it have beautifully designed animals, but it also features 24 treats (four in each drawer) inspired by both classic sweets and cocktails.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar ($75)
For anyone who's candle-obsessed, this 12-day calendar features some of Voluspa‘s bestselling scents for desk-side fragrance. They all come in embossed votives that are gorgeous *and* will make great jars for rings or bathroom supplies once the wax runs out.
Cirque Colors A Dozen Delights Advent Calendar ($80)
A dozen treats await you in this beauty-focused advent calendar. Nail polishes, nail art decorations, and a nail file will make all your winter nails more festive.
Ladurée Advent Calendar ($110)
With this calendar, you don't have to fly to Paris for French treats (unless you want to, of course. Can we come?). It's like having your own Parisian shop front in your home! Open for caramels, chocolates, calissons, nougat, and even jam. Trés bon!
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar ($325)
This is a great calendar to get for someone who loves beauty products — it has a value of over $1,000! It includes some of our own team beauty picks like the Supergoop! sunscreen and Sol de Janeiro lotion. But our favorite part is that Cult Beauty is donating more than £75,000 from the sales (that's over $85,000) to mental health charity Mental Health UK.
House Advent Calendar ($85)
Turn this calendar into a tiny village by adding mini Christmas trees and fake snow. If you're feeling creative, you can also add paint or glitter. Better yet, make it a family affair the same night you decorate your tree!
Harry Potter Advent Calendar ($46)
Harry Potter is one of our favorite holiday stories, and this pick is like taking a step inside the series. It features 24 treats inspired by the world within the books, from Lemon Sherbets to Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans so that every day feels like a trip on the Hogwarts Express.
Bean Box 2022 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar ($64)
If you spent your fall binging Gilmore Girls (and visiting the town that inspired it), then this is the advent calendar for you. Each day, you'll get a different, limited-edition holiday coffee blend from specialty roasters across the U.S. Save us a cup, please!
NeverlandBooksUS Book Advent Calendar ($68)
We will quite literally always accept a book as a gift, and you can set this baby up with the books arranged in order or assign them a paper slip to go inside a DIY advent calendar (more on that later).
Local Eclectic Jewelry Advent Calendar ($249)
We know this pick is a bit pricey, but considering it's filled with gorgeous jewelry, we think it can double as a gift. It features 10 pieces that any jewelry-lover will be head over heels for. Plus with all the stars, it's the perfect thing for fans of Taylor Swift's Midnights.
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate 2022 Advent Calendar ($110)
Not only will picking this calendar give you different flavors of chocolate every day (yes, please), but we're obsessed with the rainbow graphics. They're inspired by the northern lights, which makes us love the calendar even more.
George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar ($128)
If your holiday travel is going to look more like a staycation this year, swap a stay in a pink hotel for this wooden advent calendar instead. It features a gorgeous and colorful design, and each of the 24 drawers has something special waiting for you inside.
DIY Advent Calendars
Hershey's Kitchens Cookie Advent Calendar
Make these DIY Hershey's kiss cones to hold some yummy cookies...or some real Hershey's kisses. Not only is this DIY an advent calendar, but it also doubles as a mini Christmas tree if you need to save floor space.
Marbled Advent Calendar
This calendar might not feature any treats in the design, but you can hide tiny gifts around the house for the kids (or your S.O.) to find. We love how chic and simple this one is — it'll fit right into your decor! Feel free to swap the gold for another color if it matches your space better.
Prism Wreath Advent Calendar
If you make it your mission to fill your space with unique items, then this advent calendar is exactly the kind of holiday decor that you need. You can fill each prism with little treats, and if you want to display the wreath after the calendar is complete, just remove the twine!
Winter Calendar Game
Whether you're celebrating past the new year or you don't celebrate Christmas, this is an advent calendar that is fun anytime of year, for any reason. It also happens to be an activity the whole family can do. Play the game as is or add in some treats just for fun.
DIY Advent Calendar Sweater
If you have an ugly sweater Christmas party coming up, try this take on an advent calendar that will make everyone giggle. Each number is a pocket so you can actually fit tiny treats inside!
DIY Advent Calendar Wall Tree
Take your calendar up a notch by literally attaching presents to the wall. Go big or go home! Wrap them all in green wrapping to mimic a Christmas tree or do a different design for each one.
Tag us with your favorite advent calendars on Instagram and check out our Pinterest for more DIY and holiday celebration ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- A Cheese Advent Calendar Is Coming and Our Inner Foodie Is ... ›
- 31 Awesome Advent Calendars for Everyone On Your List - Brit + Co ›
- 25 Beauty Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit - Brit + Co ›
- Count Down the Days Until Christmas With 15 Edible Advent ... ›
- Make This DIY Pantone Advent Calendar in Under 5 Minutes - Brit + ... ›
- Get Lit Like a Christmas Tree With Aldi's Wine and Cheese Advent ... ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!