The 17 Best Books I Read In 2024
I read countless phenomenal new books in 2024, so I took great care (and honestly a little bit of anxiety) to write this definitive list of the best books I picked up this year. I cried and cheered with likable characters while fuming at those who took villainy to a new level (I'm side-eyeing you A Court of Thorns and Roses). Yet through it all, I reclaimed my love for reading and spending time in imaginary worlds. I even learned about how unhealthy parasocial relationships are in my favorite non-fiction pick!
Instead of keeping you waiting, let's talk about which books kept me in my feelings — and turning pages — and why.
The 17 best books that I absolutely couldn't put down in 2024
1. The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren
Not only was Christina Lauren fun to chat with, the author duo's summer novel The Paradise Problem gave me the best fake relationship-to-real one troupe. You won't know what to expect when the first few pages highlight Anna Green's divorce from Liam "West" Weston, but you'll be drawn in when you realize she didn't thoroughly read the documents he had her sign.
What happens next is a series of mishaps and drama that stem from trying to fit in with a wealthy (and snooty) family. But there's also the realization that Anna and Liam are about to see each other in a new light that stokes the flames of their hidden passion.
Watch a full recap of my interview with Christina Lauren here!
2. Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
Also listed on our best romantasy books list, Immortal Dark is another book I couldn't stop devouring. I'm on my third read and I keep finding something new that makes my jaw drop. It's fully of morally gray characters that are hard not to root for, especially the seductive Susenyos Sagad.
Maybe I've watched too many episodes of Vampire Diaries, but there's something intoxicating about a sexy vampire who's as drawn to an heiress — Kidan Adane — as she is to him.
3. Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown
I've always wondered what it's like to attend an Ivy League school so the plot of this mystery book kept me on my toes. I couldn't wait to learn what happened to one Princeton alumni's sister and why she worked hard to keep her away from a certain secret society she used to be a part of.
Sadly, the web of lies that connects faculty to students is deeper than Maya knows and she soon realizes danger has been closer than she thought.
4. So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
Again with the vampires? Why, yes! However, So Thirsty is full of themes that aren't just about drinking blood. While it does play a role in Sloane's reawakening, you'll learn more about how easy it is to accept the status quo while letting your hopes and dreams fester. Though I don't think you need to become a vampire in order to change your life, it may help you realize the areas of your life you need to be more intentional in.
5. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
Amanda Montell took our irrational fears and tendency to overthink, packaging them into a non-fiction read that'll nudge the rational part of your brain. It made me realize that we're constantly bombarded with information overload, conspiracy theories, and fan clubs daily.
As someone who works in media, I often have to unplug from the internet when I'm not working because I'm chronically online on purpose. However, The Age of Magical Overthinking reads like a soothing mental balm that's needed — hence why I love it so much.
6. This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
I love spicy romance books because I don't have to sneak to read them anymore. Also, it doesn't hurt that romantic, platonic, and familial relationships are covered in this one. What author Kennedy Ryan has created with her Skyline series is pure magic, especially with This Could Be Us.
You'll learn about Soledad Barnes' journey from being in a marriage lacking intimacy to becoming a single mother who has to care for her children amidst the fallout from her husband's indiscretions. Along the way, she finds support in familiar and unlikely places along with a new love she learns to trust.
7. Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Real Americans is another read I can't stop thinking about because it's not about the surface level differences of socioeconomic statuses. There's an added layer that begs you as a reader to answer, "How far would you go to make sure your legacy lives on?"
Though you'll learn about how Lily and Matthew fell in love despite differences, you'll also be introduced to characters that shed light on terrible family secrets that have a trickle down effect.
8. Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Margo's Got Money Troubleswas the best surprise read of the year because the title alone stands out. All I could when I first held the book in my hands is, "I've got money troubles too Margo! Let's be friends!" It's such a beautifully written modern take on single motherhood because it dares to humanize people who don't fit into society's neat definition of a 'respectable' mom.
Whether it's due to her unconventional upbringing or not, Margo realizes she's grasping for pennies when she decides to keep her unplanned baby. After losing her job and roommates, she comes up with a plan that many wouldn't support. However, all that matters is her taking care of her child by any means necessary and I do mean any.
9. I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue
I Hope This Finds You Well is peak office culture drama and I loved every minute of it. From Sloane's disinterest in getting to know her co-workers to realizing how much she doesn't know about them, it helps you realize how imperfect everyone is. It doesn't mattered if you're labeled anti-social or not, there's always a reason for why we're willing or hesitant to be vulnerable with other employees.
Ah, don't forget the classic helicopter boss!
10. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellers
I didn't expect to sob as much as I did while reading Blue Sisters, but it's a memorable read that reminds me how grateful I am to have a sister I actually like. Avery, Bonnie, and Lucky loved their sister Nicky so much that the aftermath of her death leads to different levels of processing grief.
Avery has a successful career as a lawyer while Bonnie decides what's next after her boxing dreams are cut short and Lucky? She's trying to fill a void between modeling and partying as much as possible.
They're forced to come to terms with their grief when they're faced with losing their childhood apartment and all the ways some things have followed them until adulthood.
11. Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair by Laura Piper Lee
Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair was another read I lost myself in because it championed a first time mother's story and identity. It seems like people are starting to realizing moms are still human beings who have desires outside of figuring out how to care for a human for 18 years.
For Hannah, she realizes that her ex-boyfriend Killian isn't the kind of man she should be with long-term. But, she also finds out she's stronger and smarter than she's given herself credit for. The ironic thing is that she discovers this in the mountains of Blue Ridge, GA surrounded by a tight-knit group of people who feel like home.
12. How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
How to End a Love Storydoesn't sound like it's a rom-com because it's not meant to, according to author Yulin Kuang. She was more concerned about writing successful and flawed human beings who happen to find their way to each other despite carrying trauma.
Helen Zhang and Grant Shepard's feelings for each other are complicated at first, but they eventually realize they're able to have something the more they let their guards down. And when they confront the pain and confusion they've been carrying? The sky's the limit.
13. One Last Summer by Kate Spencer
One Last Summer was a feel-good rom-com that introduced me to another experience I've never had: going to summer camp. It begins with Clara Millen's boss forcing her to take a sabbatical from work because she works too hard and ends with her realizing she's always loved her camp rival Mack.
In between that, she and her childhood friends have to grapple with the fact the camp they made memories at is about to be sold to the highest bidder. Armed with nothing more but a checklist to help her remember her joyful center, Clara will have to make up for everything she's missed out on in order to save the one place she used to love.
14. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
The God of the Woods broke my heart in pieces because it sheds light on how lies and greed can overshadow caring for family. When another Van Laar child goes missing from the camp they own, a search party gives way to an investigation because the incident is too odd. What unfolds is an intricate plan that reveals what happened to the first missing Van Laar child and how the men of the family did everything they could to maintain their wealth.
15. Tell it To Me Singing by Tita Ramirez
According to some of the best books of 2024, every family has secrets they'd rather take with them to their graves. However, Mónica Campo learns more about her mother's misdeeds when the latter has to have an operation. Told through a series of flashbacks, Mónica realizes what she knew about her heritage and love for the father of her unborn child isn't the complete truth.
16. Daughter of Mine by Megan Miranda
It goes without saying that author Megan Miranda is a genius, but I'll spell it out if you're not familiar with her work. Daughter of Mine is a masterpiece because it expertly conveys the aftermath of a celebrated detective's death. Ironically, it's timed with an unfortunate drought that's plaguing the area which begins revealing terrible secrets that make the late detective's daughter question what people have been hiding all this time.
17. Annie Bot Sierra Greer
As much as technology can be helpful, sometimes I wonder what will happen if people become too reliant on it to fulfill their every need. Author Sierra Greer explores this in Annie Bot, a novel about a robot who's the "perfect girlfriend" to Doug. She tries to do everything he asks and continuously learns from her mistakes when she doesn't get it right.
However, the more she begins to mold herself to feel more human, the more she begins to wonder if it's possible to stop taking orders and do what she wants.
Which books from the list did you read this year? For more of our favorite reads, be sure to check out our storefront!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.