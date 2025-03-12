This New Trader Joe’s Candle Smells “So Bougie” – But Only Costs $4!

Trader Joe’s carries much more than groceries – from skincare goodies to alcohol , you can find some pretty neat stuff between their aisles . You’re going to want to make a beeline to their home goods section ASAP though, because TJ’s just dropped a delightful $4 tomato-scented candle that’s being compared to bougie brands like Loewe and Maison Margiela!

@traderjoesobsessed On shelves now, Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf candle smells like – you guessed it – fragrant tomato leaves. Some shoppers have said it comes across as “verdant and fresh” while others say it’s “slightly sweeter.” So far, the aroma has been divisive among TJ’s fans, but smelling it myself, I think it smells exactly like tomato leaves with a hint of refreshing sweetness – making it a perfect scent to ease you into springtime!

Julia Nagy / PEXELS This iteration of the Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf candle is technically a remake of the same scent they released several years ago, but stopped stocking because the glass jars it was cased in posed a safety hazard (ahem, exploding). But fret not – this new container is made of metal, so you shouldn’t expect any glass malfunctions. Plus, it boasts the same precise scent – nothing’s changed in that department!

Reddit Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed shared the new find with their Instagram followers, and plenty of customers sounded off with excitement. “Omg yes this is the best one!!!!” one person said. “This is their greatest candle to date imo,” another person wrote. “I was actually talking about this a couple days ago with my boyfriend and then magically it appeared!!” someone else commented. “Glad it’s in a tin option even though the glass was beautiful!”

Agence Mald / PEXELS The Trader Joe’s Reddit page also had some thoughts about the new scent: “I love this friggin candle,” one person said. “It really took me by surprise.” “I’m so excited!!” another rejoiced. “This is my all time favorite candle scent of any line ever!” While some Trader Joe’s shoppers praised it, others had some strong opinions. “Soapy with a hint of tomato,” someone else noted. “I personally really like it, but I like green, fresher-smelling candles. I hate bakery or sweet candle scents.” “I love this candle and everyone I know hates it and I’m not allowed to light it when I have my friends over 😆😆,” another said. “It’s SO divisive!!”

Maison Margiela Across both Instagram and Reddit, several shoppers compared the new Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf candle to brands that are so bougie. Some comparisons that were made include the Loewe Tomato Leaves candle, Maison Margiela's From The Garden perfume, and the Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle from Flamingo Estate. The Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf candle costs just $4 for 5.3 ounces worth of candle, so you could absolutely get a similar luxe effect for way less.



Flamingo Estate The Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf candle is crafted from a blend of soy wax, coconut oil, and beeswax. It also comes complete with a lead-free cotton wick to ensure a clean burn. Totally fresh and definitely unique, I’d say it’s worth the money – especially for a fresh feel during spring!

