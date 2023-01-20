Use Crayons To Create Color Block Candles For Kids Of All Ages
We know that summer is the season of color block, but we can’t help ourselves when it comes to a good hack. Consider this a late but worthwhile entry into our color block category. Introducing Color Block Crayon Candles!
While we’ve seen crayons used to create candles before, most of the projects we see are all about swirling and making sort of a tie dye look. We wanted to keep things clean and crisp, just the way we like it. Follow the tutorial below learn how to make your own.
How To Make Your Own Color Block Candles
Materials:
Tools:
- Microwave
- A plate stand for propping up
You’ve seen all sorts of homemade candles, but have you seen awesome color blocked ones? That’s what we thought! :)
Pour a small amount of wax into a dixie cup. Microwave for one minute. Stir and pour a thin layer into the bottom of a votive and place the candle wick in the center. Let harden.
Now it’s time to prep those crayons. You can use an Xacto knife to peel off the paper.
Use one crayon per color. Fill the Dixie cups with wax and then top with a broken up crayon. Microwave for two minutes. Stir. Then microwave for another two minutes.
Prop your votives (with wicks) on your plate stand and pour in the colored wax. The goal is to create angled layers of color. Let the first layer dry for 20-30 minutes.
Turn the votives around, and pour the second layer so you get another angle. Let dry for 20-30 minutes. Place the votive flat on your workspace to pour in the third layer.
We love the bright pink of this third layer! Let the third layer dry for an hour before lighting up.
And you’re done!
So many possibilities for color combos – it’s hard to choose just one.
Place them on your dresser, nightstand, or on your desk. These would also make really fun favors at a colorful wedding.
Which color combo do you like best? Have you done any other DIY projects using crayons? Talk to us in the comments below.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
- 20 Spring Party Favors to Up Your Hosting Game ›
- 11 Colorful Crayon DIY Ideas ›
- 13 Ways IKEA Is *Already* Rocking the Pantone 2019 Color Living Coral ›
- A Dozen Ways to Wear Color Block… On Your Nails! ›
- 12 Rad Color Block Furniture Tutorials ›
- 40 DIY Valentine’s Gifts You Can Make In Under an Hour ›
- How to Make Modern Color Block Soap ›