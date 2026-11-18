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It's streaming season!

The 12 Best Christmas Movies You Can Stream On Prime Video In 2026

Clashing Through the Snow

Prime Video

By Bre Avery,

Bre Avery

Contributing Writer

Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!

See Full Bio

Chloe Williams​

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Nov 18, 2026

Recommended for you

Prime Video is ready for the 2026 holiday season, and its Christmas movie lineup has something for everyone. You’ll find holiday classics like Elf and It's A Wonderful Life, plus new Prime originals like Chris Briney in Clashing Though the Snow and Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy. The whole list is full of Christmas spirit, and I’m ready to grab my coziest blanket, pour some eggnog, settle in by the fireplace and watch one after another until I doze off. So get comfy on the couch, put your feet up, and start the marathon with these Christmas movies.

Scroll to find out which Christmas movies you can stream on Prime Video this season!

Amazon MGM Studios

Clashing Through The Snow (Watch on Prime Video November 23, 2026)

In the new Christmas movie, we meet Ryan (Christopher Briney) and Hannah (Michelle Randolph). Not only are these two both publishing editors, they're actually rivals. Classic. When they get stranded at the airport together, they hop into a rental car and try to make it to New York City. One of their jobs is on the line thanks to budget cuts, but with all the holiday cheer, their stressful situation might just take a romantic turn.

Sony Pictures

Happy Jude Law in The Holiday season to all who celebrate! Oh, and boy, do I celebrate. I can watch this film starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz a billion times, and it’ll never get old. Never! I would argue that no one does Christmas better than Nancy Meyers.

Finding Joy — Stream on Prime Video nowPrime Video

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy follows a Manhattan fashion designer named Joy (Shannon Thornton) who agrees to join her situationship Colton (Aaron O'Connell) on a Colorado vacation. Unfortunately, this isn't exactly the next step of their relationship...Joy ends up stranded in the woods, where she's rescued by the handsome Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola).

Universal Pictures

To be honest, I’ve been crying over this movie since its release back in 2019. I’m still not over it. Not a single Christmas season goes by that I don’t get teary-eyed while streaming Last Christmas, starring the one and only Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. It’s just that gut-wrenching. Perfect for romance lovers, or holiday-fanatics who want to immerse themselves in the festive streets of London during Christmas time.

Warning: you will ugly cry.

20th Century Fox

My favorite films revolve around intense family dramas, and The Family Stone is no exception. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a wholesome holiday film that serves as the perfect form of escapism for audiences. But I have a weakness for movies that shine a realistic light on family dynamics and the fact that it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows around the holidays. The Family Stone features a devastating loss, but still brings the Christmas spirit despite the heavy plot. Starring Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rachel McAdams, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

Warner Bros

Elf was Will Ferrell’s breakout role, and twenty-two years later, this magical fish-out-of-water comedy continues to resonate with audiences. In it, Ferrell portrays Buddy the Elf, a warm soul from the North Pole who’s struggling to reconnect with his father in the mean streets of New York City. What results is a human elf and a formerly naughty father who never knew how much they needed to be in each other’s lives.

Oh. What. Fun. — Stream on Prime Video

Prime Video

Moms work super hard all the time — but especially at the holidays. And when one mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) is forgotten by her family (like, literally left at home by herself), she decides to ditch the fam and spend Christmas by herself to see if she can conjure some solo holiday magic. Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen star.

Love Actually

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

It would be a crime to make this list without including Love, Actually. While the internet has long been divided over whether this is a cinematic classic or an overly sentimental mess, I, for one, happily watch it every year. Do I cry at the end? Every time. Doesn’t even matter that I practically have the entire script memorized; I still get hit with the feels each time I watch, without a single solitary exception.

Leighton Meester stars in EXmas.

Image via Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc.

Graham (Robbie Amell) decides to surprise his family for Christmas and makes a last minute trip home. But when he finds his ex-fiancée Ali (Leighton Meester) also didn't want to spend the holiday alone, the two decide only one of them is allowed to stay until Christmas morning — and the family has to pick.

​Something From Tiffany’s — Watch on Prime Video

Prime Video

Sure, Something From Tiffany's has a Hallmark vibe to it, but what's wrong with that! This Zoey Deutch-led romcom from 2022 is perfect if you've already run through all the classics and are looking for something fresh.

Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios

What happens when Santa Claus gets kidnapped from the North Pole? The head of his security team partners with an accomplished tracker to get him back. Check out this laugh-out-loud action comedy film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as the leads.

Claudette Barius/Prime Video

Chris (Eddie Murphy) strikes a magical deal with Pepper the Elf (Jillian Bell) so he can win the neighborhood's Christmas decorating contest. But now Pepper's brought the 12 Days of Christmas to life and in order to save Christmas, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their kids have to break the spell.

More Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Prime Video This Year

20th Century Fox

A Country Christmas

A Snow Globe Christmas

A Very Country Christmas

About Fate

Christmas Do Over

Christmas is Cancelled

Christmas Lodge

Christmas on the Bayou

Christmas Thieves

Crazy for Christmas

Die Hard

20th Century Fox

Eloise at Christmastime

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

It’s A Wonderful Life

Jack in Time For Christmas

Last Holiday

Merry Little Batman

Miracle on 34th Street

One Special Night

Scrooged

Snow Day

Surviving Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Snowy Day

This Is Christmas

White Christmas

Your Christmas, Or Mine?

Your Christmas, Or Mine 2

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