With temperatures reaching their heights for the summer (July and August always feel extra steamy to us), you'll want to find ways to beat the heat and keep your cool inside and out. No AC? No problem. Survive the next heat dome near you with our list of 13 affordable cooling products from Amazon to accompany your favorite summer essentials. You'll feel more refreshed and get through summer without ever sweating it.

Scroll for the best cooling products from Amazon!

Amazon Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels Indulge in a moment of me-time with these chilled eye gels, chockfull of protective antioxidants, like strawberry extract, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. Simply pop these in the fridge and use when your under-eyes are in need of a refresh.

Weighted Cooling Blanket If you love to crawl under the covers even in the summer months, this silky soft blanket features cooling fabric to keep you from overheating. It's also weighted to lull you to sleep and help you sleep longer. Also try these bamboo cooling sheets.



JISULIFE Rechargeable Handheld Mini Fan Nothing is better than being able to cool down quickly, no matter where you are. This handheld mini fan provides up to 21 working hours, boasts over 4,500 Amazon reviews, and also functions as a flashlight and power bank. The takeaway? You're guaranteed to stay cool with this quiet yet powerful fan.

Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler Don't let your poolside beverage get lukewarm and instead grab this stylish cooler. Cute colors? Check. Chills your drink for a whole day outdoors? Check. It serves double-duty as an insulated koozie or the perfect tumbler for a homemade drink.

Amazon Beach Sun Straw Hat for Women, UPF 50+ We definitely think floppy straw hats are a summer essential. This lightweight and comfortable number protects you from the sun *and* keeps you cool on a hot summer day.

Amazon Facial Ice Globes These ice globes cool skin while reducing puffiness and redness. Simply store in the freezer for a few minutes before using to reap the max benefits of this cold facial treatment.

Amazon Corkcicle Wine Cooler No summer picnic is complete without an air wine chiller. Its frosty appearance and pour-through feature keeps the wine perfectly chilled while releasing all the flavors. We're sold! (Just make sure you're staying hydrated with plenty of H2O too!)

Amazon Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float & Water Hammock Sit back and relax in the water with this easy-to-use pool floatie, so you can stay cool while soaking in the sun.

Amazon Handheld Paper Fan There's something very Bridgerton about using this handheld fan for hot-weather relief and we're totally into it. Travel-friendly, powerful, and available in a slew of fun prints, this fan is a cooling essential for your next summer adventure.

Amazon Stanley Cooler Bag Your go-to beach bag, found! Keep up to 10 cans cold with this cheerful and summery cooler tote bag. It fits everything you need without feeling bulky.

Amazon Face Ice Roller This face ice roller is a summertime must. The ice roller provides a cold therapy facial for your face, calming and revitalizing skin while also relieving fatigue; and of course, keeping cool!

Amazon Portable Neck Fan Neck fans may sound strange, but hear us out. With three speeds and 60 turbine blades, customers love how it's comfortable, durable and powerful. Instant heat relief.

Amazon Cooling Towels These microfiber towels are great for a post-workout cooldown or to hang on your neck on your next camping trip. Just soak, wring and shake it out, and you're good to go!

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