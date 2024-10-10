I Actually Love Cruises — Here Are The 5 Best Cruises To Set Sail In 2025
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
As a traveler who loves to explore on foot, I was surprised when I took my first cruise and actually loved it. Hear me out: It was my dad's 60th birthday trip and we had a group of about 10, all of different ages and with diverse interests. A cruise from NYC to Bermuda was the perfect way for all of us to enjoy a trip together, but also get what we wanted out of it. Some of us wanted to spend all day at the pool, some wanted to explore the town, some wanted to watch a live show, but we all met for dinner at the end of the day in the big dining hall and caught up on our days. And everything was all paid for before the trip!
After traveling to Spain with my mom on another trip and strolling at very different paces, I vote for family cruise every time. There are cruises for singles, adults-only, families and more. Here are five cruise experiences, from Alaska to Europe, to check out for your next sea escape.
Ersin Baştürk
These cruise escapes are aboard the top cruise lines, according to U.S. News Travel Best Cruises 2024. Bon voyage!
Jennifer Willis-Rivera
Carnival Alaskan Cruise
Set sail for Alaska from San Francisco or Seattle aboard The Edge, with ocean-facing pools, a rooftop garden, and the Magic Carpet, an open-air venue that transforms between live music, a bar, and a specialty restaurant. Dine everywhere from gourmet French bistros to fresh sushi and experience Alaska's breathtaking glaciers and rugged coastlines from the ship’s decks or your private balcony. Choose from a wide range of activities such as whale watching, dog sledding, hiking, or exploring Alaskan towns like Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway.
Shutterstock
Carnival Caribbean Cruise
Visit stunning Caribbean islands like the Antigua, Bahamas, Saint Lucia, and St. Thomas, where you can relax on white-sand beaches, snorkel in clear waters, or explore local culture. On the ship, enjoy live music, comedy performances, and a variety of dining options. There's a water park and the Cloud 9 Spa with massages, facials, and thermal suites. Got kids? There's a kids camp too!
Shutterstock
Viking European Cruise
Discover Scandinavia by sea with overnights in Stockholm, Oslo and scenic Bergen, plus day trips to charming Ålborg and Gdańsk, Berlin, and Copenhagen. Sail through majestic Norwegian fjords on this stunning escape. The ship offers multiple pools and shops, as well as a cinema, a live performance theater, a jazz lounge, a spa, a fitness center and a salon. Learn about each spot from the onboard historian, and learn about each destination's unique cuisine hands-on at the onboard cooking school.
Dana Tentis
Viking Mediterranean Cruise
Sail to historical cities like Rome, Athens, and Barcelona for an inspiring and relaxing escape. Onboard, enjoy spacious rooms, luxe amenities, and gourmet dining inspired by local Mediterranean flavors. Viking’s small, elegant ships provide a more intimate vibe, complete with cultural lectures, live music, and spa amenities.
Troy Squillaci
Holland America Hawaii Cruise
Sail to Hawaii’s lush landscapes and pristine beaches, visiting iconic destinations like Honolulu, Maui, and the Big Island. Onboard, enjoy ocean views from your roomy room and fun live events and great dining. Explore volcanic craters, waterfalls, and tropical rainforests during shore excursions for an unforgettable tropical escape.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
