The 13 Best Places To Travel In December 2024 To Book Now
December is the perfect time for holiday travel and taking a break from the seasonal bustle. Whether you’re looking to embrace winter’s chill or escape to a warmer destination, there’s a winter wonderland waiting for you. We’ve curated 13 must-visit spots for your December bucket list, from snow-covered ski havens like Park City, Utah and Burlington, Vermont, to sunny getaways in California and the Caribbean. Each destination offers its own unique take on holiday celebrations, so you'll get a memorable trip no matter what your travel cup of tea happens to be. Get ready to pack your bags and your favorite travel buddy, your December travel plans await!
EMBRACE THE CHILL
Bethlehem, PA
Just a 1.5 hour bus ride from NYC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is known as "Christmas City" for good reason. The Historic Main Street transforms into a winter party with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and holiday markets. The Christkindlmarkt is a must-see, offering handmade gifts, local crafts, and seasonal treats. Stroll around charming 18th century architecture and cobblestoned streets, visit the Moravian Book Shop, and stay and dine at the historic Hotel Bethlehem. Find holiday fun at the SteelStacks cultural center too, like a Gingerbread Competition, and visit the Trees of Historic Bethlehem exhibitat 1810 Goundie House, Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, and Single Sisters’ House for a festive experience.
Breckinridge, CO
Breckenridge, Colorado, less than two hours from Denver, is nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains. The town is bustling with holiday spirit as snow blankets the charming streets and mountain peaks. From ski-in/out resorts to cozy cabins, there are plenty of ideal stays for your bucket-list mountain escape. Stroll back in time along Main Street in the historic downtown district and admire the colorful buildings dating back to the late 1800s. Once a mining town, now you’ll find boutique shops, galleries and restaurants like the James Beard-nominated Roostalk and Radicato. Take a scenic Gondola ride up to the mountains for winter fun and leave your car behind as all the buses are free in town. The town’s Holiday Lights and the Lighting of Breckenridge create holiday fun while you warm up at a cozy cafe after.
NYC, New York
If you've never visited NYC during the month of December, 2024 might be the year to cross that off your holiday wish list. The city comes alive, from uptown to downtown, with festive lights, decorations, and seasonal events, like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and nearby ice-skating rink beneath it. Window displays at stores like Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue offer stunning holiday scenes, while Christmas markets like the one at Bryant Park have indie gifts and local treats on hand. Central Park covered in snow is an amazing sight and you can explore NYC's darling tea places to warm up after, like Alice's Tea Cup inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Enjoy a Broadway show, grab a French-inspired brunch at Balthazar in Soho before shopping for last-minute gifts, and take the perfect holiday photo on the Brooklyn Bridge.
Prague
Visiting Prague in December feels like you've walked into a fairytale. The city's medieval architecture decorated with festive lights and snow creates this magical experience. The famous Old Town Square hosts one of Europe’s loveliest Christmas markets, where you can find handmade crafts, traditional Czech treats, and mulled wine. The Prague Castle and Charles Bridge offer stunning views of the city. Warm up in cozy cafés with a cup of hot chocolate or try local delicacies like trdelník, a sugary cake. If you have time, plan to extend your European winter escape and visit Vienna and Budapest for more unique Christmas markets, cultural events, and holiday trimmings.
Park City, UT
Just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, Park City, Utah is known for its luxe ski resorts like Deer Valley and Park City Mountain, making it a top destination for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts (and après skiaficionados). Stroll the charming, historic Main Street for cozy restaurants like Firewood, art galleries, and local breweries, and enjoy activities like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and taking scenic chairlift rides. It's the quintessential winter escape!
Paris, France
Here's a holiday getaway, Emily in Paris style. Holiday shop along the Champs-Élysées, where trees are lit up in spectacular red LED lights. While there, grab lunch and a macaron at Ladurée. The cooler temps and smaller crowds make it an ideal time to visit famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower (catch a great view of it in the Christmas village at Trocadéro), the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, where you'll find a Christmas market for the season (also check out the one at the Tuileries Gardens). Parisian cafés and bistros are enticing with warm and comforting dishes like onion soup, coq au vin, and decadent pastries. Sip a café au lait at Café Charlot in Le Marais or dig into the stunning bûche de Noël at the Butterfly Pâtisserie in the Hôtel de Crillon. After her last trip, Content Editor, Haley Sprankle can't recommend visiting Le Bon Georges — and their biblically long wine list — for a delicious meal enough. Regardless of where you wind up, you're sure to have something lovely!
Leavenworth, WA
This Bavarian-inspired escape is nestled in the heart of the Cascades between Seattle and Spokane. The town's charming alpine-style buildings are decked out in festive lights for the annual Christmas Lighting Festival while snow blankets the surrounding mountains. Enjoy winter activities like skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, and/or stroll through the streets for cozy shops, holiday treats, and German-inspired foods like bratwurst and pretzels. Enjoy the carolers, festive concerts, and holiday markets that fill the town with cheer too!
Burlington, VT
This charming winter escape offers a mix of festive holiday spirit and natural beauty. Snowy streets and nearby mountains create an IG-worthy setting. Church Street Marketplace, decorated for the season, is filled with cozy cafes, unique shops, and local artisans. Enjoy skiing or snowboarding, and sleigh rides, at nearby resorts like Stowe or Bolton Valley, while the scenic views of Lake Champlain are not to be missed. Take a factory tour of Ben & Jerry's too!
ESCAPE THE CHILL
Santa Barbara, CA
With sunny skies and spring-like temps, Santa Barbara beaches like Butterfly Beach and Arroyo Burro are perfect for strolls, picnics, and capturing coastal views. Visit the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara, beautifully lit up during the holiday season; shop and check out the annual Holiday Parade on State Street; and explore the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for your reminder of outdoor plants. Take a scenic drive to the Santa Ynez Valley to enjoy wine tasting in cozy, festive tasting rooms, or visit Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and being "extra" around the holidays. December is also the start of the whale-watching season as gray whales migrate along the California coast so take a tour to catch an amazing sight of them!
The Florida Keys
With temperatures in the 70s and 80s, December is perfect for snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking in the clear waters of the Florida Keys, especially at spots like John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Known for its beautiful beaches, Bahia Honda State Park offers opportunities for swimming, hiking, and wildlife spotting, like dolphins, manatees, and various bird species. Key West's historic Old Town is beautifully lit up for the holidays, and you can visit iconic spots like the Ernest Hemingway Home. Stay at resorts like the Lime Tree Bay Resort and Ocean Key Resort to relax in warm-weather luxury while enjoying the festive holiday atmosphere.
San Miguel Allende, Mexico
Fly into Mexico City for a wonderful city, food, and culture experience, and then head over to San Miguel de Allende for a creative's dream. The city's colonial charm with cobblestone streets and historic buildings are decorated with beautiful lights and Christmas decorations, especially around the iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel. In mid-December, you can watch or participate in Las Posadas, a traditional Mexican reenactment of Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. The processions, music, and street celebrations make for a stunning cultural experience. San Miguel is also home to several art schools including Bellas Artes, and visitors can take workshops on their visit. The town hosts several holiday markets where you can buy local crafts, gifts, and festive food, and has a beautiful tradition of Christmas Eve Midnight Mass (La Misa de Gallo) at the Parroquia, often followed by fireworks in the main square (El Jardín).
Oahu, Hawaii
Even in December, Oahu offers warm temps, with highs around the mid-70s to low 80s°F. Sit with a good read and enjoy Oahu’s famous beaches like Waikiki Beach, Lanikai Beach, and Kailua Beach. Surfing is especially big this time of year, with the North Shore experiencing massive winter swells, perfect for watching pro surfers during events like the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, between November 12 and December 20. For calmer waters, snorkeling in spots like Hanauma Bay is beautiful. Humpback whales migrate to Hawaii’s warm waters in December, and you can often spot them from the shore or on a whale-watching tour. This is also a great time to hike Oahu’s scenic trails, like Diamond Head, Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail, and Manoa Falls, where you can enjoy lush greenery and stunning views.
Aruba
December weather in Aruba ranges between 80-85°F with plenty of sunshine. Aruba’s pristine beaches like Eagle Beach and Palm Beach are a highlight. Swim, sunbathe, snorkel, or simply relax by the crystal-clear waters. Explore the island’s coral reefs, shipwrecks like the Antilla, and enjoy water sports such as jet skiing or paddleboarding. Inland, you can explore Arikok National Parkfor hiking, cave tours, and discovering Aruba’s unique desert-like landscapes. The capital, Oranjestad, is beautifully lit for the holidays, and you’ll find Christmas markets, parades, and holiday concerts happening throughout the month with a mix of its Dutch heritage with Caribbean flair.
