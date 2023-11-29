The Best (And Worst) Bottled Waters You Can Drink In 2023
Though we're all about our reusable water bottles (and everything related to the Stanley tumbler), the love we have for fancy-shmancy bottled water is just undeniable. Despite the crisp, cold convenience associated with bottled water, there's a *huge* rift in which brands actually taste good.
Some drinkers prefer Aquafina over Dasani, and that's okay – but sommelier Belinda Chang has an immeasurable wealth of knowledge to dictate which ones are worth sipping on based on their flavor (and yes, they differ). Not every bottled water is created equal, and this expert-backed ranking is proof. Onward!
Meet Sommelier Brenda Chang
Image via BelindaChang.com
Belinda Chang hails from Chicago, and was formerly the head of the wine and spirits program at upscale steakhouse Maple & Ash, so she knows her drinks. While she usually puts her skills towards perfect pairings of wine and sumptuous meals, Belinda welcomed Thrillist into her domain to put water to the ultimate test.
Belinda compared ten different bottled water brands by evaluating their flavor, aroma, texture and finish of each, giving them a score out of a possible 100 points.
“A good bottled water shouldn’t have any off-putting aromas or flavors – that would be an automatic negative,” Belinda explained. “In wine, we always talk about terroir, and I think for water, it’s the same. You want it to speak of the place where it comes from. And, of course, you want it to be delicious.”
The Best Bottled Waters, Ranked
10. Propel: 69/100
Image via Propel
When it came to Propel, Belinda was immediately put off by the odor, saying it smells "salty, metallic.” Ew. When it came to taste, it might not have been as bad, but it certainly wasn’t an A+.
“When it gets onto your tongue, the impact is bizarre. The texture and flavor is a lot like Gatorade, but not masked with orange or blue raspberry.”
9. Dasani: 70/100
Image via Dasani
Dasani was another bottled water that was... somewhat stinky. “See, this one does not smell good — it smells like a wine that’s been dosed with sulphates.” What’s with all the smelly water?
Belinda deemed that when it comes to Dasani, “The thirst-quenching quotient is really low on this guy.”
8. Ice Mountain: 81/100
Image via Ice Mountain
Ice Mountain got it right if you’re looking for nothing but water – tasteless water.
“It’s completely neutral in almost every way, which I think is a total positive.” In this case, definitely. Though Belinda did note a slight “mineral-y” aftertaste, a “pipe-like flavor.” No thanks.
7. Aquafina: 84/100
Image via Aquafina
Instead of pipe-like, Belinda felt Aquafina tasted “a little powdery, with some dissolved minerals and a little bit of salt.” Still, she felt that this was a decent thirst-quencher.
“For an inexpensive water that you’re just drinking because you’re in the airport and you want to hydrate before you go on a flight, I think this is a good option.”
6. Naleczowianka: 89/100
Naleczowianka was another water with a “distinctive” smell — this time, a stony hint. Kinda strangely, it made Belinda think of “a salt character — I want it with a pierogi.” That’s… specific.
Overall, this one failed where it seems to matter the most, with the skilled sommelier noting, “It’s not that thirst-quenching. It dries out the palate.”
5. Evian: 90/100
Image via Evian
Evian bottled water is better when it comes to the smelliness, Belinda claiming it’s “really clean on the nose.” But interestingly, she also noted, “I do taste the Alps — I don’t smell them, but I taste them. And I can definitely imagine myself après-ski with a bottle of Evian.” That’s a plus for Evian!
4. Smeraldina: 92/100
Image via Smeraldina
Smeraldina bottled water scored slightly higher than Evian despite the fact that “after you have a sip of it, it feels like there’s this fine silt lying on your tongue.”
Besides that, however, “this would transport you back to the south of Italy.” Whoa. First the Alps, now Italy. We’re globetrotting with every sip.
3. Smartwater: 93/100
Image via Drink Smart Water
Smartwater is actually something that Belinda is familiar with herself, but admitted, “I’ve always chugged this the next morning when I’m hungover.” However, when she took some time to consider it, she claims, “it’s probably 1000% the marketing, but it does taste different,” i.e. a really interesting texture in the mid-palate, which Belinda assumes is the added electrolytes.
2. Fiji: 98/100
Image via Fiji Water
Fiji took the runner-up spot of the best bottled water to drink, partly due to the fact that it’s “totally neutral on the nose, which [Belinda thinks] is important,” but it was also the fact that it’s a heavy water that got Belinda’s stamp of approval.
“[If] you want to drink a glass of water after a spectacular dish or, like, a great bite of a burger, you want something that cleanses, and this is it. I really love this water.”
1. Roundy's Purified Drinking Water: 99/100
Image via Roundy's
And the bottled water winner is… Roundy’s! First, the smell won Belinda over. “This is going to sound so weird, but it’s a little sweet-smelling — which I like!” But, of course, that wasn’t all. Taste is the major factor here, and the sommelier thought this option was delicious. “It has no pretension, it’s incredibly thirst-quenching.
It doesn’t taste like anything, which is perfect. When you’re drinking water you just want to be drinking water, and this is the most watery of all the waters. This is the Moet Imperial of bottled water — it’s simple, it’s classic and it does exactly what it’s supposed to do. It delivers and that’s my professional opinion.”
