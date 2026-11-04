With grocery prices hitting their seasonal peak, it’s a relief to know Aldi is still one of the most affordable places to fill your cart, and this November the grocer is stocking its shelves with some seriously tempting finds. In the bakery aisle, we’ve got our eyes on the pies and pecan tarts, and you can grab your Thanksgiving turkey now for just 99 cents a pound. Here are 12 new Aldi items worth adding to your cart this month.

Shop these 12 new Aldi finds this November!

Aldi's Bake Shop Honey Graham Frosted Sugar Cookies Satisfy your sweet tooth with these soft, frosted sugar cookies featuring a comforting hint of honey graham flavor—the ultimate afternoon coffee companion.

Aldi's Bake Shop Pecan Mini Tarts Bite-sized and delightfully rich, these mini tarts pack all the buttery, nutty goodness of a classic homemade pecan pie into an easy, single-serve treat.

Aldi's Brined Young Turkey Take the guesswork out of holiday meal prep with this pre-brined young turkey designed to stay exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful in the oven.

Aldi's Choceur Mini Bears Almost too cute to eat, these charming chocolate mini bears (alongside seasonal Santas and snowmen) make for wonderful stocking stuffers or sweet lunchbox surprises.

Coming to Aldi November 11 Aldi's Specially Selected USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin Impress your guests with an upscale, melt-in-your-mouth centerpiece cut of beef that delivers restaurant-quality elegance right to your dining table.

Aldi's Specially Selected Garlic & Herbs Sourdough Tangy, crusty artisan sourdough infused with savory garlic and aromatic herbs—ideal for pairing with soups or elevating your grilled cheese.

Aldi's Urban Accents Turkey Brine & Rub Kit Elevate your holiday roast with this gourmet kit that infuses deep, savory flavor and locks in moisture from the inside out.

Aldi's

Texas Tamale Co. Gluten Free Gourmet Chicken Tamales Enjoy authentic, comforting Tex-Mex flavor in minutes with these savory, gluten-free chicken tamales that make a fantastic quick weeknight dinner.

Aldi's Park Street Deli Pimento Dips, Smoked Gouda Upgrade your snack spread with a smoky, creamy twist on classic pimento dip (also available in bacon!) that begs to be paired with pretzels and crackers. Also available in Bacon.

Aldi's Sarah's Homegrown Premium Pumpkin Pie Mix Whip up a bakery-worthy homemade pie in a flash using this rich, heirloom-pumpkin-infused pie mix.

Aldi's Clancy's Turkey Wavy Chips, Turkey Get all the savory, comforting flavor of Thanksgiving dinner packed into a single, extra-crunchy, wavy potato chip.

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