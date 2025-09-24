As protein lovers, we can safely say that not all protein powders are created equal. While some are smooth sipping, others are chalky and lumpy. Plus, flavor plays a big role in how much we really enjoy a protein powder! Below, we’re ranking five popular picks to see which ones are actually worth adding to your smoothies , coffees, or post-workout shakes. (For the sake of this ranking, we’re addressing the most unproblematic flavor across every brand: vanilla.) Here’s how they stack up.

Scroll on for our full ranking of 5 fan-favorite protein powders!

Koia Koia Elite Vanilla Protein Powder

Koia's protein powder, specifically their vanilla-flavored Elite powder that supplies 32 grams of protein per serving, takes the crown for its texture and naturally sweet flavor that never veers into artificial-tasting territory. It blends seamlessly without any grittiness leftover – score! Plus, it’s got a plant-based formula and 6 grams of fiber per serving, which are major bonuses in our eyes. (P.S. it’s available at Costco!)

Amazon Orgain Organic Vegan Vanilla Bean Protein Powder

Orgain’s Vanilla Bean Protein Powder is a longtime favorite of ours for a reason. The flavor is mellow and not overly-sweet, the plant-based ingredients are clean, and it mixes into shakes and baked goods like a dream. While it’s not quite as decadent as Koia’s, it’s a solid everyday choice that feels balanced—especially for the price (and the fact that we can get it from Trader Joe’s).

Clean Simple Eats Clean Simple Eats Simply Vanilla Protein Powder If you like your protein powder to taste like a sweet vanilla milkshake, Clean Simple Eats’ Simply Vanilla will hit the spot. The flavor is rich and sweet, and it supplies a huge hit of indulgent creaminess. It’s great for smoothies or protein coffees, but just note that the sweetness might be a bit much for those who prefer a more-subtle vanilla.

Vital Proteins Vital Proteins Vanilla Plant Protein Powder

Vital Proteins’ Vanilla Plant Protein Powder is beloved for its probiotic boost and decent protein count (20 grams). The flavor is pleasant, but can be a little light when mixed with just water or milk, and the texture can be slightly chalky if you don’t blend it thoroughly.

Amazon Premier Protein Vanilla Milkshake Protein Powder

Premier Protein’s Vanilla Milkshake Protein Powder is definitely wallet-friendly and easy to find, but it falls short on flavor compared to the other options on the market these days. The flavor is a bit artificial, and the powder can clump if it’s not mixed well. It’s a decent pick if you’re on a budget or need something quick in a pinch, but it’s not the powder we’d reach for first.

