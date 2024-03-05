21 Yummy Protein Desserts That Taste Just Like The Real Thing
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you're upping your health game, your pantry is probably stocked to the brim with high-protein snacksand ingredients. We totally get that sometimes the usual protein-filled breakfast just doesn’t cut it, and you’re tired of eating the same protein pancakes every day.
Need to mix it up a bit? Usually sweet treats are the first to go when embarking on a diet, but lucky for you, that’s not the case with these protein desserts. In fact, this list is packed with protein-forward desserts that you can indulgein on the daily!
Check out 21 of our favorite easy protein desserts that taste just as good as the real thing.
What sweets have a lot of protein?
Photo by Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS
Any protein desserts that contain high-protein ingredients like cottage cheese, chickpeas, beans, or Greek yogurt have a lot of protein. Cheesecake, protein pudding, protein shakes, and even traditional ice cream can have a lot of protein on their own, and even more if you prepare them with the aforementioned ingredients.
Are protein desserts good for you?
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
Yes, protein desserts are good for you! Protein desserts provide a healthier option for sweet treats that aren't full of refined sugars. Instead, protein desserts are helpful for filling you up, satisfying your sweet tooth, and hitting your daily protein goal.
How much protein should I eat a day?
Photo by Any Lane / PEXELS
Expertsrecommend eating 0.36 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight every day. An easy way to calculate the ideal amount for you is multiplying your bodyweight by 0.36. The resulting number will be the estimated amount of protein (in grams) you should eat per day. However, if you are more active and are looking to build muscle mass, consuming around 0.5 to 0.8 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight is advised.
Cosmic Brownie Protein Smoothies
Cosmic Brownies basically completed our childhood, so there's no doubting why this nostalgic high-protein smoothie earned the #1 spot on our list of protein desserts! Hidden avocado and banana make this filling drink even healthier, but all you'll taste is the chocolate goodness from protein powder and dark cocoa. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies
Lemon and poppy seeds were made to be baked together in protein desserts like this. Plus, it feels pretty good to know that cookies can still be on the menu even when you’re trying to make healthier choices. (viaAmy’s Healthy Baking)
Peanut Butter Protein Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peanut butter and protein powder load up each one of these salted cookies with a beneficial amount of protein. Just one will fill your belly and satisfy your sweet tooth, but you'll wanna eat more since they're so yummy! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pumpkin Pie Protein No-Bake Bites
These treats boast a boatload of pumpkin puree and a secret sweet ingredient... dates! You can find dates in most grocery stores. They're a great all-natural swap for high-calorie sweeteners. (via Hummusapien)
Vegan Peaches + Cream Protein Smoothie
This sipper looks like one of the best protein desserts for summertime. Load this baby up with the tender-sweet peaches you get from the farmer's market, and each swig will be heavenly. According to the recipe, one serving delivers a whopping 24 grams of protein! (via The First Mess)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bites
These little bites are filled with coconut flour, soy protein and unsweetened cashew milk. Needless to say, they pack a nutritious punch. Make sure to use soy protein (a plant-based protein), because a whey protein may not set correctly and your bites will fall apart. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)
High Protein Frozen Yogurt
This frozen yogurt has us completely fooled as legit ice cream. It has all the typical characteristics, including thick creaminess and that melty, frothy texture. You’d never guess it’s actually a high-protein dessert, and that’s how we know it’s a winner. (via The Healthy Foodie)
Blueberry Lemon Poppy Seed Protein Muffins
If your trainer says you should eat protein snacks throughout the day to curb cravings and satisfy hunger, here’s your yummiest solution. Muffins usually get a bad rap, but in this case, they’ll give you your daily dose of fruit and protein. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)
Peanut Butter + Jelly Chocolate Protein Fudge
So, yeah. Protein fudge is indeed a thing, and we need it now! This recipe combines the beloved treat with the flavors you know and love from a PB+J sandwich. (via Averie Cooks)
Nut-Free Funfetti Protein Cookies
Make your next batch of protein cookies all the more festive by topping them with some colorful sprinkles! Trust us, this recipe will not disappoint. The best thing about it is that it only requires 5 ingredients! (via The Girl on Bloor)
No-Bake Peanut Butter Protein Bars
The peanut butter and chocolate combo never gets old, and it’s such a relief we can still enjoy the combination in protein bar form. Natural honey and melted chocolate chips sweeten up this good-for-you treat. (via The Healthy Maven)
Salted Caramel Mocha Protein Shake
We adore protein desserts that can double as breakfast! Coffee and caramel form the flavor base of this shake, plus there's some cottage cheese in there to up the protein content. This drink looks delicious. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Chai Spice Protein Breakfast Cookies
Cookies? For breakfast?! Count us in. These oat-y cookies take on the flavors of a chai latte, and there's plenty of protein to go around. 15 grams per serving, to be exact. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
4-Ingredient Fudge Protein Brownies
If we didn’t know any better, we’d take this gooey protein dessert for your average decadent fudgy brownies. If we can be fooled into thinking that, we bet they taste just as good as they look. (viaGimme Delicious)
Protein Rice Krispies
The kiddos will be hooked on these crispy bites the moment you make 'em! Or, you could prep a big batch to pack your work lunches with. No matter how you enjoy this protein dessert recipe, you'll get an extra dose of yum! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Cinnamon Protein Breakfast Balls
At first glance, these protein desserts look exactly like glazed donut holes. Turns out, they’re definitely not fried or even baked – just balled up and rolled in cinnamon, then put in the freezer until feasting time. (via Cotter Crunch)
Carrot Cake Protein Bars
Carrot cake is usually reserved for birthday parties and holiday gatherings, but now that this protein dessert is on our radar, it might turn into a daily snack! The frosting is made out of cream cheese, just with an added splash of vanilla protein. (via The Big Man’s World)
Banana Breakfast Cheesecake
Here’s a single-serve cheesecake that won't leave you feeling weighed down! The low-cal sweetener in this recipe is a tad surprising: applesauce! Works for us! (viaAmy’s Healthy Baking)
Fudgy Brownie Protein Bars
These brownie bars are practically a work of art when it comes to protein desserts – they’re just so perfect. A pan of bars makes for a great and easy weekday on-the-go snack, because you only have to cook once, but you’re set for the entire week. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)
Chocolate Banana Protein Mug Cake
Mug cakes are great for all occasions – weekend celebrations, lazy evenings, and even mid-day snack breaks. Indulge in this still warm chocolate protein cake when you just need a dose of chocolate but want to hit your protein goals. (via Kim’s Cravings)
No-Bake Protein Buckeyes
Buckeyes can be tricky to make because you’re dipping the majority of the ball, but you don’t want to get any chocolate on the “eye.” Once that part is mastered though, you’ll realize it’s worth it for a such a fun, nutritious treat. (via Fit Foodie Finds)
Lead image via The Girl on Bloor.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
