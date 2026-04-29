A dry, flaky scalp is more than just a minor annoyance, it’s kind of a total confidence killer. I’ve spent years battling constant irritation and "snowfall" on my shoulders, and I’m officially done playing nice with mediocre products. If you’re ready to stop scratching and start healing, you need a routine that prioritizes deep moisture and actual results. I’ve vetted the market to find the heavy hitters that finally put an end to the itch.

Here are the best treatments to improve your scalp health.

Kitsch Kitsch Terracotta Scalp Exfoliator This terracotta exfoliator from Kitsch gently reduces buildup with every brush. Plus, it’s made of sustainable materials, so you’re doing your scalp and the environment some good.

Prose Prose Custom Scalp Mask Give your locks the royal treatment with this luxurious custom scalp mask from Prose. It's the ultimate cool, soothing option for your haircare needs, and you can enjoy it at a whopping 60% off your first purchase. Bonus: they give you a free Midi Claw Clip too!

Quai Ouai Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub Treat your scalp and skin in one go with this highly rated scrub from Ouai, available at Sephora. Customers love it for the notable difference in their hair health, as well as the gorgeous aroma. You'll smell like a million bucks the moment you step out of the shower.

Ceremonia Papaya Scalp Scrub by Ceremonia Ceremonia refuses to play around when it comes to their top-tier beauty products, and this Papaya Scalp Scrub is certainly no exception. It works as a total "detox" for your scalp, so you'll be looking like you're in a shampoo ad from the moment you finish your blowout. Drop-dead gorgeous!

Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Scalp and Hair Oil The benefits of rosemary are endless, people. It leaves your hair all nice and moisturized without the risk of appearing oily. We're looking for healthy shine, sans the grease, and that's precisely where this bad boy comes in.

Sisley Paris Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Revitalizing Fortifying Serum for Scalp This Nordstrom find is on the pricier side, but it's well worth it once you see the astonishing end results. Talk about rejuvenation!

Act+ Acre Act+Acre Scalp Detox Oil If you live in a heated climate where sweat is a factor, you need this detox oil from Act+Acre. It helps break down perspiration and buildup that gathers in your scalp, leading to pimples, irritation, and damage.

Quai Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum This is my favorite product of the bunch, TBH, since it has seriously transformed my hair health and helped ease my hair loss struggles. This is also from Ouai.

The INKEY List The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment I absolutely adore this one from the INKEy List, because it removes all the gross buildup that settles on your scalp and is clinically proven to visibly reduce flakes after just one use. A game changer.

JVN JVN Pre-Wash Scalp Oil Another rosemary-powered favorite that works to strengthen your strands from root to tip, courtesy of JVN. Apply before your wash day and let the good ingredients do their thing.

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