It’s officially time to switch up your scent ritual. Instead of the usual spritz, solid fragrances are taking the spotlight this year thanks to their tactile experience and long-lasting smell. As opposed to a traditional sprayable aroma, balms like these six we’ve selected actually melt into your skin and use your body’s natural pheromones to release their entrancing notes.

Since solid fragrance is sure to be everywhere this spring, we’ve curated the 6 best ones to buy right now so you’re ahead of the wave (and smell downright heavenly while doing it).

NOYZ NOYZ Only Human Solid Fragrance This gourmand feels totally grown-up, making it an equally great scent to sport for the workday and nights out. The silky balm formula melts right into your skin without leaving any trace of greasy residue behind. The stick format is especially great for on-the-go moments because it's mess-free and durable.

Fat and the Moon Fat and the Moon Artemis at Dawn Scented Balm With punchy, yet earthy notes like rose geranium, vibrant veggies, and black pepper, we can safely say that this solid fragrance is notably unique. It'll be unlike anything you've smelled before, especially if you tend to lean toward floral-heavy scents. Simply swipe some on your wrists and neck to experience the life-changing aroma. Our fave part aside from the scent? This formula is all natural and organic. Love.

Fulton & Roark Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Solid Fragrance Described as a "mellow mélange" of rum, tobacco, and sandalwood, this solid fragrance leans woodsy and bold with tiny touches of sweetness. Its durable casing earns this product bonus points as it's travel-friendly and shatterproof.

Glossier Glossier You Solid Crafted to produce a scent unique to you and your body's pheromones, the solid version of Glossier You still boasts the same pink pepper, ambrox, ambrette, musk, and iris root as the sprayable scent. It's delightfully feminine and super aesthetically-pleasing to apply, thanks to the smooth, palm-shaped pink casing. We also adore that you can snag refills for this cutie once you've used the tin all up.

Nordstrom Diptyque Do Son Refillable Solid Perfume This super chic solid perfume features a cold wax infused with a high concentration of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and marine accord. It's strong yet subtle, and all you really need to experience its olfactory delight is a single swipe across your wrists or collarbone. The gorgeous packaging design is all the convincing we need to stock up on this spring-worthy scent, TBH.

Sephora Fenty Eau de Parfum Solid Perfume This melty solid perfume from Fenty features notes of magnolia, musk, and Bulgarian rose to create a floral effect that's easy to apply and re-apply throughout the day. For a longer-lasting scent, apply it to the creases of your knees and elbows. No matter how you wear it, you're going to earn endless compliments.

