8 Hydrating Night Creams To Rescue Dry Skin Overnight
It’s only mid-October, but I already feel my skin severely drying out. These days, I never let a tube of Aquaphor out of my sight, but what really saves my dry skin is a solid night cream. I’ve been loving thicker, slug-worthy formulas (like the few I’ll mention in this list), but there are a ton of different options to choose from when it comes to the best night cream for you. No matter what, late fall and winter are surely going to bring on more dryness than you’re used to – so stock up on one of these effective hydrating night creams now. They’ll put in all the work for your dry skin while you sleep peacefully, so you can wake up looking rejuvenated and moisturized to the gods!
Best Tested & Reviewed Night Creams:
- Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm
- Youth To The People Superberry Glow Dream Mask
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
- Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizing Face & Neck Night Cream
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Night Cream
- Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream
- Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
- Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer
Amazon
Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm
This is my absolute favorite night cream, and honestly, one of the best skincare products I've tried in my life. I've repurchased the pot three times now. Why do I love it so much? Well, for nighttime, it's exceptionally hydrating. I am a huge fan of the slugging technique (AKA slathering your skin in a thick jelly or cream to prevent water loss), and this pick really gets the job done. I wake up looking super hydrated, especially living in a dry climate! Plus, this product is very fun to scoop up and put on. The formula is also boosted with bacuri and kokum butters and apricot kernel oil to support the skin barrier, which is always welcome.
Amazon
Youth To The People Superberry Glow Dream Mask
Not only does this mask hydrate, it also brightens – we love a multi-hyphenate! The formula has a very rich texture that soaks into the skin while simultaneously sitting lightly on top to lock in moisture. It's like a fresh gulp of water for your dry skin – with a subtle fruity scent that makes applying it very fun.
B+C’s VP of Content, Alison Ives, is a big fan of the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask.
“Believe the hype, people! I’d heard amazing things about Youth To The People for years, so when I saw a mini version of this for sale, I couldn’t resist ordering it to try it out. The jar was the ideal size for frequent travels when you want to keep up with your skincare routine while away, and the formula felt really luxurious on my dry skin. I use it a few times a week when I need an extra boost of hydration overnight. Plus, squalane is great for anti-aging concerns and reducing the little lines I have in my eye area.”
Amazon
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
If fine lines and wrinkles are your primary skincare concern, this is one of the best night creams for you. CeraVe products are commonly recommended by dermatologists for any and all skin types, since they're often gentle, yet effective! This cream in particular is fragrance free, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating, so those with sensitive skin can enjoy its hydrating benefits. It has hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides to boost the skin's hydration and elasticity, which can help reduce the look of those pesky wrinkles.
Amazon
Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizing Face & Neck Night Cream
Dealing with uneven skin tone and texture? Opt for this night cream that still gloriously hydrates your skin. It features niacinamide, a skincare hero for reducing the look of dark spots. The brand reported that 91% of users had softer, smoother-feeling skin in just one week after using this product!
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Night Cream
Made to soothe and hydrate, this night cream also purifies the skin, drawing out excess oil overnight to minimize blemishes and clogged pores. It has a gel-cream texture to it, so it doesn't feel overly heavy on the skin – but is still nourishing! The fragrance-free formula is safe for sensitive skin types, and works most effectively in conjunction with other La Roche-Posay products.
Amazon
Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream
This rich moisturizing cream lets you easily get the look of plumped skin overnight. It includes polypeptides that aid in collagen production, improving firmness while combatting fine lines and wrinkles. The formula has a "dreamy" and "cushion-like" texture that hugs the skin so it can deliver all the goodness!
Amazon
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
This cream is a true staple in my skincare routine, morning or night. It sounds unreal, but my skin truly looks more alive after I slather it on. It's somehow rich and creamy, but still lightweight enough that I can wear it throughout the day under my makeup. The 4.5% squalane helps maintain the skin’s moisture, while the glycoproteins (derived from glaciers – so fancy!) boost hydration even more. It helps your skin feel balanced and healthy, no matter what time of day you apply it.
Dieux
Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer
This is another one of my beloved night creams that I use on a weekly basis when my skin really needs quenching. Dieux's Instant Angel Moisturizer is a total expert at providing your skin with moisture and protecting its barrier. Supporting your skin barrier can help it maintain healthy hydration levels, so you won't have to overcompensate with more creams and products that may not work 100% of the time.
