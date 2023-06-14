The Best Swimwear Brands You Haven't Heard Of Yet
We don't know about you, but the sand and sun keep calling our names. As we make our way into the summer, it's time to revamp our wardrobes with a new bathing suit (or two, or three). Whether you're ready to bare-all or prefer to keep it conservative, you're guaranteed to find an incredible suit from any one of these amazing brands.
bond-eye
This one-size fits all brand sells the most amazing swimwear, and can fit sizes XS-XL. Get the perfect set with their ring sasha crop and savannah brief.
Rhythm
Rhythm makes some of the best quality swimsuits on the market, at least IMO. Check out this Australian brand's selection of suits for your summertime go-to. This floral bandeau bikini top and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms will be perfect for relaxing on the beach or riding the waves.
Gooseberry Intimates
If you're looking for a one piece, this is the only place you need to shop from.
Triangl
Get those neon, color-blocked bustier bikini tops of the 2010s out of your mind! Right now! Just like our personal styles, Triangl's has evolved too, and they have tons of sets to prove it. This floral set will look flawless on you, or try out any of their fabulous sparkle suits.
Benoa Swim
Turn heads in a gorgeous suit from Benoa. This is one purchase you certainly won't regret. They're launching tons of new styles tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. EST, so stay tuned for all of the upcoming goodies.
Araya Swim
Stand out in Araya's beautiful collection of sustainably-made, timeless pieces. Pick up their Tasman One Piece would make an amazing addition to any wardrobe!
Blackbough Swimwear
Give this Filipina-owned brand a try for a suit that'll make you feel like a million bucks. This funky bikini top and bottom set will give you *all* the best summer vibes.
L*Space
You'll feel like you're living in Barbie's Dream World in any one of L*Space's suits, especially this bralette bikini top and cheeky bottoms set.
Maaji
ICYMI: Almost all (if not all) of Maaji's swimsuits are reversible, giving you two swimsuits in one. Count us in with this matching top and bottom set!
Bromelia Swimwear
We love supporting small businesses, and with Bromelia you can get a cute, handmade suit and support an LA-based brand. These lilac Valentina Bikini Bottoms and Valentina Bikini Top are perfect for all of your summer trips.
Vitamin A
I love love love the quality of Vitamin A's suits. These can truly last a lifetime. We're obsessed with their Yara Wrap One Piece and their string bikini top and bottomset.
Beach Riot
One of my all-time favorite suits is from here. Complement your beach style with these trendy bikinis and one pieces. LEan into the color-blocking trend with this bikini top and bottom set and one piece.
peony
Get a luxury experience in one of peony's ultra-chic sets or one pieces. Turn heads in this ruched one piece and this floral bikini top and bottoms.
Billabong
TBH you've probably heard of Billabong before — but it's for good reason. If you're looking for a quality swimsuit for a good price, Billabong is the place to go. I've been wearing their suits for years now, and they still look good as new. We love this fiery set.
Where will your next summer suit come from? Let us know in the comments!
