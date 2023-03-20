Parade Just Dropped Their First-Ever Swim Collection And We're In Love
Get ready to dive in. Beloved underwear and loungewear brand, Parade, dropped their swim collection just in time for spring break! It’s chock-full of basic designs and bright colors, so you can mix and match separate pieces to find your perfect fit this season. The swimwear comes in seven shades: Blue Crush, Flip Flop, Frisbee, Coconut, Strawberry Daiquiri, Eightball, and Waterslide. Sizing ranges from XS-3XL, so you can confidently sport your bikini or one piece in warmer weather this year. We also love that collection is eco-friendly, with the materials made from recycled bottles! We’re ready to catch our best tans in this collection. Scroll to shop the newest swim.
Scoop Bikini Top ($36)
Paying homage to their wildly popular scoop neck bralette (I own five alone), this bikini top provides the utmost support and good coverage while you're out and about. The color pictured is called Waterslide – the perfect title for summertime fashion.
Criss-Cross Bikini Top ($38)
The new swim collection features three types of bikini tops, and this one might just be our fave. This separate boasts a criss-crossed, wrapped-around silhouette that gets playful in Parade's color, Flip Flop. The design is simple, but gives off an effortlessly chic look.
Triangle Bikini Top ($36)
This pick takes the more traditional route for bikini tops. The triangle-shaped pads are a classic approach to swimwear, so your beach look will be timeless, no matter how you accessorize.
High-Cut Brief Bikini Bottom ($34)
Honestly, a high waistline can do no wrong. Flaunt this high-cut bottom with a matching top in this "Surfboard" color, or suit up in a different hue, for contrast and an added head-turning factor.
Thong Bikini Bottom ($32)
If you can't stop catching rays in the summer, this cheeky bikini bottom will be your new BFF. The thong cut is designed to stay stuck to you in all of the ways, so you don't have to worry about major movement or accidental exposure down there.
Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($34)
Going with a lighter coverage swim look? This spaghetti strap bottom looks stunning with any Parade bikini top of your choice! This style is ideal for afternoons spent tanning while reading your favorite book.
Boyshort Bikini Bottom ($36)
Full coverage babes, Parade has you covered. Literally. These boyshort bottoms come in three colors, to help you mix and match your best swim look to wear all season long. Feel ready for anything that comes your way, knowing you have the most comfy coverage.
Perfect V Plunge One-Piece ($68)
This one-piece swimsuit is as flirty as it gets. It's sexy and smoothing, thanks to deep v-cuts on the front and back, and Parade's environmentally-friendly Ecosplash fabric.
Summer Skin Cutout One-Piece ($68)
Don't let this swimsuit design fool you – it may look like a two-piece bikini from the front, but it's actually a one-piece! The high-neck detail partners up with a sultry cutout to form an extra playful swimsuit.
Sunkissed Mesh Sarong ($52)
When it's time to cover up and hit the boardwalk, envelop your bikini body in this ultra-light sarong. The mesh fabric keeps things easy and breezy, plus, you can style this bad boy on your body in a ton of different ways.
Parade Swim Scarf ($15)
Sport this branded coverup so you can tell everyone asking, "Where's your swimsuit from?" exactly where you got it. This Parade scarf is adorned in bold colors and stand-out stars to pair with your timeless swim look.
