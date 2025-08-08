The 7 Best Train Trips You Can Take In 2025

If you're curious about booking a ticket, here are the 7 best train trips you should absolutely consider embarking on this year!

If you're anything like me, the thought of cramming into a tinyseat and breathing recycled air makes your soul shrivel up. But long-distancedidn’t always used to be this way. Let’s make 2025 the year we bring back traveling by train! Hopping aboard a train offers suchthat are simply unreachable by other means.

1. The Skeena Canada Rail This isn't your fancy, white-gloved butler kind of train. The Skeena is pure Canadian chill: informal, friendly, and a lifeline for folks living off the grid. Picture this: two glorious days chugging between Jasper, Alberta, and the Pacific Coast at Prince Rupert. It’s named after the "river of clouds," but first, you'll be serenaded by the Fraser River. You'll be riding in classic 1950s stainless-steel beauties, complete with a dome car for maximum scenic ogling. Plus, it's a flag-stop train, meaning you can literally wave it down. How cool is that? Very Carrie Bradshaw does Canada.

2. Amtrak Glacier National Park Getaway Sergei A / PEXELS This trip will have your jaw dropping. This Amtrak adventure will plop you right into the heart of the stunning Glacier National Park. Imagine waking up to snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, and wildlife. It’s the kind of trip that makes you feel small in the most magnificent way, reminding you that Mother Nature is the ultimate influencer.

3. Amtrak Niagara Falls Ultimate Getaway Roundtrip Akshay Nayak / PEXELS If you're in the Big Apple craving a potent dose of nature, this is your ultimate train ticket. Niagara Falls is awe-inspiring, and seeing it up close from various vantage points (maybe even on a boat, if you're feeling brave and don't mind getting soaked) is an experience you won't soon forget. Just remember to pack a rain coat!

4. Amtrak Rails To The Grand Canyon Josh Sorenson / PEXELS This one's a no-brainer. The Grand Canyon. Viewing it. From a train. Need I say more? This journey takes you straight to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, offering unparalleled views.

5. Amtrak California Zephyr Amtrak Ready for a truly epic adventure? The California Zephyr is legendary for a reason. This multi-day journey will take you from the windy city of Chicago to the sunny shores of Emeryville (in the San Francisco Bay Area), traveling through some of the most breathtaking landscapes America has to offer. Think Rocky Mountains, the Nevada deserts, and the Sierra Nevadas. It’s a chance to unplug and watch the world go by. Pro tip: If possible, snag a sleeper car. Trust me, waking up to new scenery every morning is pure bliss.

6. The Rocky Mountaineer Nunzio Guerrera / PEXELS If you're going to splurge, splurge here. The Rocky Mountaineer offers several routes, including some through the Canadian Rockies, providing pure luxury. I'm talkin' gourmet meals, dome cars for panoramic views, and impeccable service. You'll be seeing some of the most stunning mountain scenery on the planet: crystal-clear lakes, towering peaks, and abundant wildlife.

7. Amtrak Coast Starlight Sergei A / PEXELS Running between Seattle and Los Angeles, the Coast Starlight is a dream. Imagine gazing out at the Pacific Ocean as you roll along the coastline, with dramatic cliffs and charming seaside towns flashing by. You'll also pass through forests, valleys, and major cities. Diverse views? Check! It's a fantastic way to experience the diverse beauty of the West Coast without the hassle of driving. Additionally, there's usually a well-equipped observation car for prime viewing.

