5 Key Things To Know Before You Book Your Trip To Universal Orlando's Brand New Epic Universe

As a theme park enthusiast, I was so excited to have the opportunity to experience Universal's Epic Universe before its official opening in May. Let me just say, my time was nothing short of epic — pun intended. Despite some of the shows being cancelled and the rides having periods of downtime throughout the day, I can truly say that the park lived up to the hype.

If you know me, then you know I'm more of a Disney adult, however, I'm placing bets that the term "Epic Adult" will make its way into many people's vocabulary soon enough — and maybe even my own!

Ahead, I'll break down a bit about the layout of the parks, the offerings and some tips to keep in mind before you book your own trip.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Universal's brand new Epic Universe!

What are the 5 worlds in Epic Universe? Universal Orlando Resort Similar to most theme parks, Epic Universe is split into five themed worlds each of which have their own unique theme. They include: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

Celestial Park

Dark Universe

Universal Orlando Resort How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk How to Train Your Dragon fans will love the Isle of Berk. As soon as you enter the portal, you feel like you've quite literally stepped into a fjord with rocky mountains and crystal blue waters. I had full body goosebumps as I walked in and saw Hiccup's Wing Gliders and Dragon Racer's Rally soar in front of my eyes. Aside from those two rides, there's an interactive water ride called Fyre Drill and a Viking Training Camp that are both family-friendly suitable for those younger kids. There's also a plethora of entertainment offerings in the Isle of Berk including special character offerings such as meet and greets with Hiccup Haddock, Astrid Hofferson and Toothless. Also, while you walk around the land you may even see vikings Ruffnut and Tuffnut interacting with guests — if you see them, be sure to say hello. My favorite part of Isle of Berk was seeing the show "The Untrainable Dragon." It's a 20-minute show in the theater towards the back of the land and features live music, singers and dragons. I highly recommend showing up at least a half hour ahead of time to secure your seat because they do fill up fast.

Universal Orlando Resort The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic Harry Potter lovers will absolutely adore this section of the park which takes guests into 1920's Paris with incredible architecture and roaming entertainment. While spending time in the Ministry of Magic, you'll want to be sure to go on Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and check out Le Cirque Arcanus which is a show that features aeralists, puppetry and music. I didn't spend much time in this area since I'm not too keen on Harry Potter, but the roaming entertainment and food made this section of Epic Universe worthwhile for me.

Universal Orlando Resort Super Nintendo World Out of every land in Epic Universe, I arguably spent the most time in Super Nintendo World. As soon as you walk in, you immediately feel like you're in a video game with the bright colors, loud noises and characters. Super Nintendo World has two floors filled with attractions, food and fun. You'll want to get on Mine-Cart Madness in Donkey Kong Country, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge, and Yoshi's Adventure. I loved going on Yoshi's Adventure during sunset because it's essentially a tour of the land and it offers an Instagrammable view perfect for your feed. The character offerings in Super Nintendo World are so cool. Guests can meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong. I met Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach and they were so lovely and cute. They even talk — Mario told me I looked beautiful in my dress!

Universal Orlando Resort Celestial Park Out of all of the areas at Epic Universe, I was the least blown away by Celestial Park. Don't get me wrong the Constellation Carousel was cute, however, I think this land was lacking entertainment. Aside from Constellation Carousel and Stardust Racers, there was nothing else to see or do. This part of the park is more of a food hub if you ask me — there's a plethora of restaurants and quick service dining locations.

Universal Orlando Resort Dark Universe If you're a fan of monsters and horror, then you'll be impressed with Dark Universe. This section of Epic Universe gives dark, mysterious and spooky vibes with its pointed spires and dark lighting. As you walk around Darkmoor, you'll see Frankenstein's Manor and other thrill rides that fit the theme. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf are the two rides in this area. I didn't go on Monsters Unchained, however, I've heard nothing but rave reviews from people who love the life-like animatronics. I did go on Curse of the Werewolf which was different for me since I'm not much of a thrillseeker myself but it was fun nevertheless. You'll want to keep an eye out for characters in Dark Universe such as Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, Ygor and The Invisible Man.

Where should I eat at Epic Universe? Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe has more than 100 menu items across 30 different locations. Nearly all of the areas have sit down, quick service and grab and go options with items ranging from your standard theme park food to more elevated options. It's worth noting I didn't get to eat or try everything while at Epic Universe, however, I tried a handful of tasty items and sweet treats. Here are some of the best foods at Epic Universe: Mac and Cheese Cone from Hooligan's Grog & Gruel in the Isle of Berk

Hunters Garlic Stake from Burning Blade Tavern in Dark Universe

Pizza Lunare from Pizza Moon in Celestial Park

Cake pop from Hot to Treat Your Dragon in the Isle of Berk

Bièraubeurre Crepe from Cafe L'air de la Sirène in Ministry of Magic I didn't go to any sit down restaurants myself, but I've heard good things about Das Stakehaus and Atlantic if you're looking to get waited on.

Where should I stay at Epic Universe? Universal Orlando Resort If you're visiting Epic Universe from out of town, then you'll want to book a hotel room. Universal has the Universal Helios Grand Hotel that's in the heart of the action inside of Epic Universe itself. This is a more luxury property, but if you're looking for other on-site hotels that are more affordable, then Universal's Stella Nova Resort and Universal's Aventura Hotel. If you're not interested in staying on site, then you can venture to Grande Lakes Orlando which has a free shuttle to the park for hotel guests, as well as many onsite amenities including pools, a waterpark and a 40,000-square-foot spa and sports activities. The property is also offering a Universal Ticketholder Exclusive Package which includes room rate savings on accommodations, $100 and $50 daily resort credit, transportation to and from the park and $50 off minimum 2-day theme park ticket when purchased at Grande Lakes Orlando.

How far will Epic Universe be from the other Universal Orlando parks? Universal Orlando Resort There is a shuttle from Epic Universe that takes guests to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. It's less than a half mile away and less than a five minute ride.

Can you do Epic Universe in one day? Universal Orlando Resort Based on my day at the park, I'd say you can do everything you want in one full day. That said, you'll want to take into account crowd levels and time of year. For example, if you go right near opening day, then the crowds will be heavier and wait times longer. Plus, if you want to meet characters, you'll want to take that into account as they come out at random times during the day which could eat into the time you have to go on rides. I'd recommend two days to air on the side of caution so you're not stressed about cramming everything into one day.

