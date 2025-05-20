Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Don't miss these, especially if you love low prices!

These 8 Aldi Must-Haves Officially Won "Product Of The Year"

Best Aldi Products Of The Year 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 20, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Product of the Year USAjust announcedover 40 winners for the best of the best things you can buy across categories like groceries, cleaning supplies, and wellness goodies, with eight of our favorite Aldi items making the cut!

The winning products include our go-to $4 frozen cookie dough, plus a dang goodAldi wine that only goes for $12. Voted by shoppers themselves, the eight Aldi finds on the Product of the Year list are simply not to be missed – especially if you love low prices and a good deal!

Scroll on to see which must-try Aldi products won Product of the Year!

Savoritz Cheddar Cheese Crisps

Aldi

Savoritz Cheddar Cheese Crisps

Awarded the Product of the Year award in the Better-For-You Snack category, these $2.65 savory baked cheese crisps pack in 13 grams of protein per serving using 100% real cheese. They're just as good on their own as they are paired with dips!

Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Cookies

Aldi

Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Cookies

Both of Aldi's $3.85 frozen cookie dough flavors, Sea Salt Caramel or classic Chocolate Chip, won Product of the Year for the Dessert category. It's easy to see why – in just 12 minutes, you end up with a dozen deliciously gooey and sweet cookies that really rival your favorite local bakery when it comes to taste and quality.

Kirkwood Chicken Breast Nuggets

Aldi

Kirkwood Chicken Breast Nuggets

These $5.89 Aldi chicken nuggets ended up winning in the Frozen Entree category. They make the perfect quick, easy meal that's also filled with protein to keep you satisfied. Not to mention, each chicken breast piece boasts a yummy breadcrumb coating for added enjoyment!

Specially Selected Fluer d'Eau Brut Rose

Aldi

Specially Selected Fluer d'Eau Brut Rosé

As far as wine goes, this $12.25 French rosé came out on top for 2025. Its taste is fairly light and dry, with delightful notes of fruits like apple, lemon, and raspberry – perfect for summer!

Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

Instacart

Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

Winning the best in Fruit Snacks, Aldi's $4.19 bags of dark chocolate-covered bananas and strawberries provide a "wholesome" snacking experience since they use all non-GMO ingredients. We'll take five bags, thanks!

Summit Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda

Aldi

Summit Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda

Aldi's sneaky dupe for prebiotic drinks like Poppi and Olipop costs just $1.75 a can and comes in flavors like Lemon Lime, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Lemon, and Raspberry Rose – all while offering gut-healthy ingredients like prebiotic fiber and apple cider vinegar! This healthy, budget-friendly offering won in the Healthy Beverage category for 2025's Product of the Year awards.

Park Street Deli Dill Pickle Chips

Aldi

Park Street Deli Dill Pickle Chips

Bringing the number one spot home for the Meal Ingredient category, this $3.85 tub of pickles adds some nice crunch and, of course, some salty brine to any plate. Stack 'em on a burger or sandwich, or even chop some up for a tuna salad. They're also amazing as a mid-day snack on their own!

Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs

Aldi

Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs

Given the award for best in the Seafood category, these $21.99 crab legs from Aldi come from the Northwest Atlantic, where they're sustainably wild-caught to ensure the highest quality and best taste. They're super easy to prepare by steaming, boiling, or baking them!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi products!

food newsaldigrocery shoppingbudget-friendlyfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

food network fans blast channel
TV

The Food Network Fans Blast Channel: "Due For A Reckoning"

eddington cannes premiere emma stone bee
Entertainment

Emma Stone's Bee Attack At Cannes Was So Crazy, I Thought It Was AI Generated

​Trader Joe's Peonies
Home News

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are "So Happy" These $10 Flowers Are Finally Back In Stores

​Trader Joe's Items That Could Potentially Be Impacted By Tariffs
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Trader Joe’s Products Worth Buying Now Before Tariffs Hit

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit