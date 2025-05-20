These 8 Aldi Must-Haves Officially Won "Product Of The Year"

Product of the Year USAjust announcedover 40 winners for the best of the best things you can buy across categories like groceries, cleaning supplies, and wellness goodies, with eight of our favorite Aldi items making the cut!

The winning products include our go-to $4 frozen cookie dough, plus a dang goodAldi wine that only goes for $12. Voted by shoppers themselves, the eight Aldi finds on the Product of the Year list are simply not to be missed – especially if you love low prices and a good deal!

Scroll on to see which must-try Aldi products won Product of the Year!

Aldi Savoritz Cheddar Cheese Crisps Awarded the Product of the Year award in the Better-For-You Snack category, these $2.65 savory baked cheese crisps pack in 13 grams of protein per serving using 100% real cheese. They're just as good on their own as they are paired with dips!

Aldi Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Cookies Both of Aldi's $3.85 frozen cookie dough flavors, Sea Salt Caramel or classic Chocolate Chip, won Product of the Year for the Dessert category. It's easy to see why – in just 12 minutes, you end up with a dozen deliciously gooey and sweet cookies that really rival your favorite local bakery when it comes to taste and quality.

Aldi Kirkwood Chicken Breast Nuggets These $5.89 Aldi chicken nuggets ended up winning in the Frozen Entree category. They make the perfect quick, easy meal that's also filled with protein to keep you satisfied. Not to mention, each chicken breast piece boasts a yummy breadcrumb coating for added enjoyment!

Aldi Specially Selected Fluer d'Eau Brut Rosé As far as wine goes, this $12.25 French rosé came out on top for 2025. Its taste is fairly light and dry, with delightful notes of fruits like apple, lemon, and raspberry – perfect for summer!

Instacart Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas Winning the best in Fruit Snacks, Aldi's $4.19 bags of dark chocolate-covered bananas and strawberries provide a "wholesome" snacking experience since they use all non-GMO ingredients. We'll take five bags, thanks!

Aldi Summit Lemon Lime Prebiotic Soda Aldi's sneaky dupe for prebiotic drinks like Poppi and Olipop costs just $1.75 a can and comes in flavors like Lemon Lime, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Lemon, and Raspberry Rose – all while offering gut-healthy ingredients like prebiotic fiber and apple cider vinegar! This healthy, budget-friendly offering won in the Healthy Beverage category for 2025's Product of the Year awards.

Aldi Park Street Deli Dill Pickle Chips Bringing the number one spot home for the Meal Ingredient category, this $3.85 tub of pickles adds some nice crunch and, of course, some salty brine to any plate. Stack 'em on a burger or sandwich, or even chop some up for a tuna salad. They're also amazing as a mid-day snack on their own!

Aldi Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs Given the award for best in the Seafood category, these $21.99 crab legs from Aldi come from the Northwest Atlantic, where they're sustainably wild-caught to ensure the highest quality and best taste. They're super easy to prepare by steaming, boiling, or baking them!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi products!