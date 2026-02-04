With the big game just around the corner, the pressure to provide a snack and appetizer spread that wows your team is officially on. But that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank. While most Super Bowl hosts are bracing for inflated delivery fees and overpriced wing platters, the savviest shoppers are beelining to Aldi’s freezer section.

Among the usual suspects of chips and dips, one specific $5 find leaves shoppers raving year after year. It’s a total must-have if you want your spread to look expensive, but actually stay within budget. As someone who's tried most of Aldi's most popular game day foods, I promise these picks are not to be missed.

These 9 Aldi finds are the secret to a successful, snack-filled Super Bowl Sunday – all going for $10 or less.

Aldi Appetitos Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

The unmissable $5 find in question is this iconic Buffalo chicken dip available at Aldi now. It turns to sheer melty, cheesy goodness in just four minutes in the microwave, which is the exact reason shoppers adore it. It's simply quick, easy, and so tasty. Serve this epic find with some tortilla chips and veggie sticks to really set your snack spread up for success.

Aldi Bremer Frozen Regular Corndogs What's a sporting event without a corn dog or two (or three... or four)? These frozen, heat-and-eat snacks are so easy to make and will always be a crowd-pleaser. Aldi's 6-count box goes for just $3.75, too. Just don't forget the condiments!

Aldi Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños Stuffed jalapeños are another game day classic, and Aldi's version costs just $2.99 a box. You can easily make 'em in the oven, but I prefer them hot and fresh from the air fryer. Yummm.

Aldi Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings These frozen chicken wings come already coated with a tangy Buffalo sauce, so there's really no extra prep for you other than tossing them in the oven. These make such an easy Super Bowl snack hack, and since you'll have some extra time on your hands, you could definitely make your own buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dip to serve them with for a special touch.

Aldi L'oven Fresh Heat & Serve Garlic Knots Garlic knots are going to be a saving grace for those guests who may have had one too many beers. Aldi's $3.29 knots will soak up that extra alcohol and deliver amazing garlicky flavor at the same time.

Aldi Parkview Cocktail Smokies Smoked Sausage Bite-sized snacks are the name of the game when it comes to classic Super Bowl fare. That's exactly where these cocktail smokies come in! They're easy to eat off a toothpick, and the best part is you don't even have to do any cooking as the $2.79 pack comes fully-cooked. If you wanted to go the extra yard, you could wrap each one in a small strip of bacon and bake them in the oven for added meatiness.

Aldi Kirkwood Chicken Fries Take it from me: These chicken fries are downright addictive. The meat is nice and tender, while the breaded exterior remains perfectly savory and crunchy. They bake up easily on a single sheet pan, and from there, you can serve them alongside all the sauces. Score a bag for $5.29 at Aldi right now and feed your team without any extra fuss.

Aldi Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip While I do love a solid queso or red salsa, this corn dip just hits different, especially in the flavor and texture departments. Your guests will definitely be impressed, and so will your wallet. One tub is just $3.29, though I'd recommend grabbing at least two since it'll go fast.

Aldi Clancy's Queso Blanco Cheese Melt Speaking of queso, though, this iteration is the best Aldi has to offer. The cheese melts down beautifully, and while I'd say it's tasty on its own, you should absolutely doctor it up with some diced tomatoes, ground beef, and chopped jalapeños for loaded flair.

