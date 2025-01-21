We’re Swooning Over Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Items – 12 Best Picks To Shop Now

OMG! Your January Horoscope is here...

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 21, 2025
Valentine’s Day has officially returned to Trader Joe’s shelves, and I truly cannot wait to give all the new sweet treats a try! Perfect for bringing to a Galentine’spotluck or ending a nice, home-cooked dinner with your boo, these new Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day finds are simply begging to be added to your cart, no matter how you’re celebrating this year.

Scroll on for 12 of the best Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day products to shop in 2025!

Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles

Anything that involves chocolate and cookies is always gonna be a good bet for Valentine's Day. These TJ's cookie tiles feature a "crunchy, almost caramelized" texture and a sweet, but salty flavor.

Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts

Trader Joe's

Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts

Oh, yes! These bake-and-eat cookies with pink hearts on 'em are an immediate 'add to cart.'

Strawberry Mini Hold The Cone!

Trader Joe's

Strawberry Mini Hold The Cone!

With a rich strawberry ice cream filling and a magnificent chocolate layer, these tiny cones taste just like chocolate-covered strawberries – without all the work of actually having to make them.

Portuguese Donuts

Trader Joe's

Portuguese Donuts

When you can get flaky, fluffy donuts filled with a "captivatingly creamy and remarkably rich" chocolate-hazelnut filling in one simple grocery run, you don't pass them up. Especially when they're a perfect fit for this year's V-Day dessert lineup.

Dark Chocolate Covered Bon Bon Cookies

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Covered Bon Bon Cookies

This gorgeous box of dark chocolate-covered cookies will make an excellent gift for your Valentine alongside some fresh TJ's flowers and a bottle of wine. Thank me later!

Sugared Rice Cracker Hearts

Trader Joe's

Sugared Rice Cracker Hearts

Equal parts sweet and savory, these Thai-inspired bites are first dipped in light layers of soy sauce and honey, then sprinkled with coarse sugar crystals that make them entirely too addictive. Plus, they're adorably heart-shaped!

Valentine Sprinkle

Trader Joe's

Valentine Sprinkle

I stocked up with literally 3 bags of these sprinkles last year because they're so cute. I'm elated to see they've returned for V-Day this year, too! Use this medley of heart-shaped sprinks to top cookies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and more with Valentine's flair.

Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts

Filled with 'chewy, buttery-sweet caramel," these candies come in the perfect personal size so you can tack a package onto Valentine's Day cards with ease.

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lover's Nut Mix

Trader Joe's

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lover's Nut Mix

Trail mix can be real boring, but once you spice it up with plenty of sweetness (AKA chocolate), it gets way better. This choc-packed bag features almonds, cashews, cocoa-dusted almonds, mini peanut butter cups, pretzel sticks, and tiny chocolate chip cookies. I fear I'd eat the whole bag myself!

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

More chocolate goodness is coming your way – in the form of these lush cheesecake bites that'll store so well in the freezer until it's time to bust 'em out after your extravagant Valentine's Day dinner.

Sprinkle Cake Bites

Trader Joe's

Sprinkle Cake Bites

These joy-inspiring cake bites are undeniably "rich and moist," and their small size definitely calls for a snack sesh any time during the V-Day season. Breakfast, post-lunch, or for a late-night snack, you're gonna love them no matter what.

Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo

This last (and limited!) TJ's Valentine's Day product is surprisingly not centered around food. Instead, behold their "extra-moisturizing" lip masks! This duo comes with one Chocolate and one Berry scent that work great on their own, but even more wonderfully together.

