18 Black Artists You'll Want To Follow ASAP
During Black History month and all year long, we admire the work of so many Black artists giving form to their ideas. Artwork is not strictly paintings; it can be writing books, editing videos, even trying out new makeuptechniques. We love the way that art in all its forms gives us a new way to view the world that we live in, and we rounded up 18 Black womenwho will make your everyday way more beautiful!
Photography
Zara Israel is a multimedia pro based in Baltimore, Maryland. Using moody lighting and vivid colors, Israel focuses on designs that will stand out in a crowd and stick with you long after you've seen them.
Having partnered with brands like Etsy and Walmart, Nicole Morrisonuses bright, eye-catching colors and playful staging to tell stories. In addition to a love for all things vivid, Morrison cares deeply about sustainability and fair wages.
Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins began her "My Lens is Black" collection to highlight the experience of Black southerners. She hopes that her work can give Black children confidence that she didn't receive from mainstream media.
From portraits to music to photo journalism, Johanna Desrosierscaptures the small details of life. Her unique perspective just enhances the beauty of the ordinary!
Writers
Brit Bennett's stories — fromThe Mothers andThe Vanishing Half to her work in publications like The New Yorker — focus on family and Black identity, weaving multiple people and storylines together into one beautiful tapestry.
A member of the Forbes 30 Under 30, former EIC at Teen Vogue, and current EIC at The Cut, Lindsay Peoples Wagner is tackling the intersection between race, fashion, and culture, one story at a time.
Elizabeth Acevedo loves both poetry and prose, and combines them in her work. The author of The Poet X, With The Fire On High, and Clap When You Land, she's looking to talk about seemingly ordinary people who deserve to have their stories told.
Pottery
Sequoyah Johnson loves art. Her work at The Coy Collection is colorful, joy-filled, and sassy, and provides her the opportunity to connect art and self-care.
Ekua Ceramics really shows Sara Ekua Todd's love for different surfaces and textures, and her attention to detail. A variety of factors have influenced her style, including a multi-ethnic upbringing and living in Belgium!
You can have it all at Camille At The Wheel— the ceramics are functional, handmade, *and* beautiful! You're sure to find something that's just the right size for your needs, and since everything is made by hand, it's one of a kind too.
With designs full of color and personality, there's never a dull moment with Sio Ceramics. Makeda Siobahn wants to push the boundaries of creativity and encourage you to take risks at the same time!
Music
ICYMI, H.E.R. has been doing a lot lately. In addition to releasing her newest R&B album last year, her "Fight For You" also won the 2021 Oscar for Best Original Song.
Celeste mixes alternative and R&B together for a unique, soulful sound that enchants you as soon as you listen. We were hooked the moment "Strange" started playing on Outer Banks!
With a sound that balances modern beats with a retro edge, Gaidaa has a whole new sound that is equal parts fun and soul-bearing. It also definitely has us daydreaming about summer.
Visual Art
Jade Purple Brownis adding tons of joy to our daily life! With a vivid colors palette reminiscent of the 1970s, her work is fun, inspiring, and refreshing in its vitality.
Melarie Odelusi'snatural, gentle colors will draw your eye when paired with hard angles and thick lines. She also uses the modern femininity to showcase her passion for female empowerment and solidarity.
The work you'll find from Alyah Holmes is both adorable and important, focusing on Black stories and culture. Her Little Leaders books show how viewing life through your own lens can change the world!
Bold, bright, and summery, Art By Alyahis full of fun. Alyah Holmes adds lots of shapes and colors to ordinary activities like swimming in the pool or going shopping, allowing them to take on a life of their own.
Follow us on Instagram for more Black artist recs and subscribe to our email newsletter for more inspo!
Featured image via Mike Von/Unsplash
- Meet the Tattoo Artist Whose Work Glows in the Dark - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Black Creatives Whose Work Is Making a Difference - Brit + Co ›
- Pretty Polished: How to DIY the Pop Art Nails Trend - Brit + Co ›
- How to create black and white cat nail art - B+C Guides ›
- 15 Black and White Nail Art Tutorials for Halloween - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!