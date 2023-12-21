Here's Why Rachel McAdams Was Missing From The Recent "Mean Girls" Reunion With Lindsay Lohan & Cast
While most TV ads have me reaching for the remote to hit skip ASAP, Walmart's new Mean Girls commercials actually had me hoping they wouldn't end. Walmart's marketing department was not playing around when they created arguably the most iconic Black Friday commercials of all time by bringing together beloved trio, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert! The mega-retailer had these actresses reprising their roles – only this time, as adults. So fetch!
But, like me, a lot of fans were crossing their fingers for a Rachel McAdams (AKA Regina George) cameo, which never came. Read on for exactly why the actress was absent from the ads.
Rachel McAdams Comments On Her Role In The "Mean Girls" Walmart Ads
In a recent interview with Variety, McAdams revealed that she just wasn't really feeling a commercial gig:
“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”
She also told the publication that she didn’t know the Walmart project was happening in the first place. 😵💫
“Also… I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”
Watch all of the official “Mean Girls” Walmart ads below.
Watch The "Mean Girls" Walmart Black Friday Ads
The commercials felt more like the ultimate Mean Girls reunion than a Black Friday ad, and it was beyond great. Lohan's character, Cady, narrated a few, and despite them being less than two minutes, they was jam-packed with references and movie info.
In one clip, we get to see what the Mean Girls girlies have been up to since their days in high school, and they all are still just like we remember them to be. Cady is a school guidance counselor, Gretchen is a stage mom, and Karen Smith is a weather reporter.
We also get to see a whole new generation of Plastics, as well as revisit some of the 2004 movie's most iconic scenes. Seeing the Burn Book (AKA the Walmart deals) get leaked and the performance of "Jingle Bell Rock" in the ads was so nostalgic and fun, as was seeing Gretchen try to make "fetch" happen... yet again.
Speaking with Variety, Lindsay Lohan expressed her excitement about joining in on the commercial project.
"It was so nice to be back together after all these years," she said. "It was great to catch up with everyone."
Lacey Chabert also enjoyed her time reprising her role.
"It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay," she said. "It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."
Gretchen’s Wednesday
One ad focuses in on the iconic Gretchen Wieners and her family. She listens to "Milkshake" and exclaims: "Throwback Wednesday! I love this song. What a bop!" and, of course, references her dad – the inventor of Toaster Strudels.
The best line of this ad, though, had to be when she yelled at her daughter for having her headphones in at dinner, saying "If you can’t take your headphones out, you can’t sit with us!"
Cady's Wednesday
We also got reunited with Cady once again, as well as her BFF Damien Leigh in another Walmart Black Friday ad.
The school that Cady works with in the commercial is in full chaos mode, as new Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped. The students have even made a book reminiscent of the classic Burn Book that catalogs all of the biggest Black Friday deals.
Karen appears at the very end of the commercial and, in classic form, wonders out loud: "If it's Black Friday, why is it Wednesday?"
Sign up for our weekend scroll for more TV + celebrity news!
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
Images via Walmart.
- Here’s How Rachel McAdams *Really* Feels About Her Infamous ‘Mean Girls’ Character Regina George ›
- Watch The Leaked "Mean Girls" Musical Trailer ›
- 15 "Mean Girls" Gifts That Will Finally Make Fetch Happen ›
- 60+ Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- Walmart's Black Friday Deals Come Early This Year - Brit + Co ›